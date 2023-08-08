How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 6 - File size and more explored

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch 2 is gearing up for its sixth and latest season, which is all set to be launched on August 10, 2023. With a flurry of new features, a new Hero, and various improvements lined up - this new season is positioned to be one of the most pivotal updates the game has received so far. This patch will roll out fresh game modes, cosmetics, and tweak almost half the character roster. Naturally, Overwatch 2’s upcoming season has players excited.

Preloading game files means they do not have to wait to download when the patch rolls out, and can dive straight into Season 6 of the first-person shooter (FPS) title. This allows players to explore the latest content without the hassle of downloading files on the day of release. To help them with the same, this article explores how to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 6.

Preloading Overwatch 2 Season 6 on Battle.net - All steps

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



A new pre-download is available on Battle.net now! This upcoming update features Story Missions, a brand-new Support Hero, Flashpoint and more



Size ≈ 6 GB

Overwatch 2 Season 6 has a lot of fresh content to offer, such as an all-new Battle Pass, tactical changes to quite a few Heroes, and all-new game modes. Players can choose to pre-download this new update on Battle.Net for a seamless experience logging in when it arrives.

Insider @OWCavalry on the Twitter stated that the pre-download package is around 6GB in size. Here is how to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion -

Launch the Battle.net client and log in with your in-game ID.

Navigate to the Games tab and then proceed to click on Overwatch 2.

Navigate to the Download Pre-release Content text highlighted in green under the Play button.

Click on it and have the update pre-downloaded before it goes live.

Players, however, can choose not to pre-download any files and simply wait till the update's release. This will automatically turn the Play button under the Overwatch 2 tab on their Battle.Net client into Update, which means that everyone will be updated to the latest version.

Battle.Net will start downloading the new update automatically for players who have Auto-Updates enabled on their client. There is absolutely no harm in not pre-downloading and it is purely a convenience-focused feature.

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion - What the update has to offer

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Defend the world in



Null Sector's forces are attacking Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. Defend the world in Overwatch 2 Invasion Story Missions on Aug 10 at 12pm PT

Overwatch 2 Season 6’s biggest introductions to the game are undoubtedly the new game modes - namely the Story mode missions called The Rise of Null Sector. It will provide players with three story-based missions that they can play by teaming up with friends or others online.

The second biggest addition is the introduction of the newest Support Hero Illari.

Other additions to game modes include new co-op missions called Event Missions, which will let players explore undiscovered areas of classic PvP maps and are replayable in nature. A new Flashpoint PvP mode will also be introduced, where two teams will fight for control of three key positions all over a map, called Flashpoints.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Lifeweaver is getting even more buffs in Overwatch 2 Invasion. The team are focusing on his survivability, converting some of his health to shields and upping the healing from Rejuvenating Dash. Part of his Ultimate's healing will now be converted into Overhealth.

Meta changes and Hero balance tweaks are also abundant in this update, with major changes coming to Cassidy, Lifeweaver, Kiriko, Soldier: 76, Orisa, Mercy, and Torbjorn. A few other Heroes will also receive unspecified changes. A new progression system and a Hero Mastery program will also be introduced to players in Season 6: Invasion.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



It was previously confirmed that the Invasion Battle Pass would be themed around Null Sector. Which other heroes would you like to see get a skin?



Ana is confirmed to get the next Mythic Skin in Overwatch 2. It was previously confirmed that the Invasion Battle Pass would be themed around Null Sector.

This newest update is deemed to be the biggest in the game’s short history, and has left players excited to jump in. With Battle.Net’s convenient pre-download feature, eager gamers can now experience Invasion as soon as it rolls out. For more Overwatch 2 news and in-game guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.