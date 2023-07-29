Blizzard Entertainment will release Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2 with a massive update soon, which is set to replace the Assualt/ Two Control Points (2CP) game mode. Like Call of Duty's Domination game mode, players must capture three out of five areas known as points. Additionally, flashpoints function the same way as Control game mode.

Flashpoint will be playable exclusively on New Junk City and Survasa maps, confirming that the maps will be introduced along with the game mode. This article will uncover the latest game mode's release date and the maps in Overwatch 2.

Flashpoint mode release date and new maps in Overwatch 2

Flashpoint game mode and the upcoming maps will be rolled out in Overwatch 2 with the release of Season 6, which is expected to happen at 04:15 pm ET/ 09:15 am GMT / 01:00 pm CST. Unlike previous seasons, updates will be released at different scheduled times depending on the region.

Detailed information about Flashpoint game mode

The Flashpoint game mode involves 5v5 team-based matches, capturing three objectives on the map to achieve victory. Once a point has been captured, another will be available for grabs. It is essential to keep in mind that you must capture all objectives at the same time to win the match. Without the team capturing the point, the opponents can claim it back.

The latest addition will be available on both Quick Play (Unranked) and Competitive playlists, along with Control, Escort, Hybrid, and push game modes.

Suravasa and New Junk City maps: All you need to know

Suravasa and New Junk City will be the 42nd and 43rd maps in Overwatch 2, respectively, joining the game during Season 6. They are significantly larger than the standard maps and will only be playable during the Flashpoint game mode during Quick Play (Unranked) and Competitive playlists.

Survasa map is located in the fictional village of Survasa in India, which was hit by a powerful earthquake that caused Aurora's statue to be destroyed. The New Junk City map is located near Junkertown in Central Australia.

With the introduction of Overwatch 2 Season 6, players can access the PvE storyline of the Invasion chapter by paying $15. Fortunately, the game modes and map will be free to play for everyone and can be played as soon as the update is live.