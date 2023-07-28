Overwatch 2 reveals new Flashpoint map "New Junk City" ahead of Season 6: Invasion

Get ready to suit up and dive into the most thrilling update to ever hit Overwatch 2. The much-awaited Season 6: Invasion is just on the horizon, and the excitement is contagious. Blizzard Entertainment, the masterminds behind the beloved team-based shooter, has something truly epic in store for us. As we inch closer to the release date, the excitement is palpable, and fans are eagerly devouring every juicy sneak peek they can find.

And there's one revelation that has everyone buzzing with delight - the dazzling new map, "New Junk City." This city is not just another addition to the Overwatch universe, as it seems to be a whimsical and chaotic playground designed for our beloved misfits - Junkrat, Junker Queen, and Roadhog.

All about Overwatch 2's new Flashpoint map and other additions

Suravasa: A stunning addition to Overwatch 2's map roster

Overwatch



#Overwatch2 : Invasion is coming August 10.

While Overwatch aficionados are eagerly anticipating the mayhem that New Junk City will bring, another captivating map, "Suravasa," is set to make its debut. Drawing inspiration from ancient Indian architecture, this fictional location on the sub-continent offers a rich and immersive environment for players to engage in intense battles.

Stepping into Suravasa feels like stepping into a masterpiece, with beautifully constructed buildings, intricately designed archways, and vibrant hues that breathe life into the surroundings. Coupled with that, lush green pockets amidst the locales add an enchanting touch, creating a unique and captivating setting for unforgettable gameplay.

The exciting Flashpoint Game Mode

Overwatch



If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere ⚙️



Welcome to New Junk City

The all-new Flashpoint map launches Aug 10 with #Overwatch2 : Invasion

As if the stunning Suravasa wasn't enough, players are in for another treat with the brand-new Flashpoint game mode. Think of the Control mode, but supercharged and on a much larger scale.

Flashpoint will be the ultimate test of strategic prowess and teamwork, as squads face off in a 5v5 format to capture and control five "flashpoints" scattered across the map. These flashpoints include one strategically located right at the heart of the New Junk City map, making it a focal point for thrilling battles.

New Junk City: The Junkers' Playground

Now, let's talk about the real spectacle - "New Junk City." The very name exudes curiosity and excitement, and it's for good reason. This map is more than just a battleground. It's a unique playground that looks like it's crafted for the unpredictable antics of Junkrat, the ominous presence of Junker Queen, and the sheer brute strength of Roadhog.

When teams clash amidst the vibrant corners of New Junk City, they can expect chaotic creativity, especially from some of the more explosive heroes in the game.

With the much-anticipated Season 6: Invasion on the horizon, Overwatch 2 fans are on the edge of their seats. Blizzard Entertainment's ingenious Flashpoint game mode, coupled with the stunning "Suravasa" and the whimsical playground of "New Junk City," promises to elevate the gameplay.

So, mark your calendars for August 10, 2023, and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Season 6: Invasion launches across all platforms. Get ready to team up, strategize, and create unforgettable memories in the world of Overwatch 2.