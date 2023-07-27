Overwatch 2 reveals new Indian map "Suravasa" ahead of Season 6: Invasion

Overwatch 2 is set to receive its most significant update yet with the upcoming Season called Invasion next month. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has begun drip-feeding information to players about what they can expect, which includes a brand new map. Suravasa is not just inspired by ancient Indian architecture but also takes place in a fictional location on the sub-continent.

It is available under the brand-new Flashpoint game mode set to debut in the upcoming Season. Here's what players can expect.

Will the new Suravasa map be available to all players in Overwatch 2?

Since players will be prompted to purchase Invasion's PvE story missions for $15 to play them, some fans wonder to what extent the paywall exists. Thankfully, the Suravasa map will be available to all players, both paid and free-to-play. It is part of the new Flashpoint addition, a permanent game mode coming to Overwatch 2.

With that cleared, players can enjoy the vibrant and aesthetic design of Suravasa. It seems to be a sizable map with beautifully constructed buildings and archways. Pockets of lush greenery amidst the rich locales help spruce it up further. Alleyways consist of close-knit streets to open gardens with waterworks.

Overall, it is a beautiful addition to the game's varied, culturally influenced locales roster.

What is the Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2, and when does it launch?

Flashpoint can be considered the Control mode on a much larger scale. It has the same 5v5 team setup but instead features 5 "flashpoints" at specific positions on the map, including one at the heart of the location. To win, a team must capture and hold three of these flashpoints.

Of course, the opponents can and will do the same. Players must maintain control of their positions and try to pierce through pressure from the other side. So this is essentially a tug-of-war, which is bound to result in chaos. This is also why the maps for this mode are much larger than the standard ones.

Interestingly, Survasa is one of two new maps headed to this game mode at launch, with the other being New Junk City. Flashpoint will be playable in the Quick Play and Competitive modes in Overwatch 2.

Set your sights on Suravasa 🤩The all-new Flashpoint map launches Aug 10 with #Overwatch2 : Invasion

Check out when Season 6: Invasion launches across all platforms on August 10, 2023. Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X}S, and Nintendo Switch.