Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion start date and time revealed for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 6 which is called Invasion has been one of the most anticipated updates for the shooter this year. While Blizzard might not be delivering on everything that they have promised in terms of PvE content for the update, there will be a fair bit of new features to look out for once Invasion officially goes live.

Although Overwatch 2 has seen a steady decline in players over the seasons, Season 6 Invasion is Blizzard's attempt in to try and revive the game.

Hence, even when there is a lot of promised content that is not making its way to the shooter, fans are still excited to learn more about Invasion along with when Overwatch 2 Season 6 is releasing.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion Release date and time

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion will be releasing on August 10, 2023, at the following regional timings:

23:45 IST (Indian Standard Time)

11:15 PT (Pacific Time)

21:15 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

20:15 CEST (Central European Summer Time)

16:15 ET (Eastern Time)

13:00 CT (Central Time).

What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion

As mentioned, one of the biggest highlights of the new season will be the PvE content which will be making its way in.

There will be new story missions as well along with other gameplay features which are sure to bring fresh gameplay mechanics to the game.

Along with the PvE campaign, the new season will also introduce co-op missions.

There will also be a core PvP game mode which is called Flashpoint.

A new support hero will also be on the cards with balance updates and improvements hitting various parts of the shooter.

Is the Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion story canon?

The PvE story that players will get to enjoy in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is canon to the shooter’s main lore. It goes hand in hand with the narrative where the attack from the Null Sector has already begun after the Omnic Invasion.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion end date

Blizzard is yet to provide fans with any details on when Season 6 Invasion will be ending, however, according to community speculations it should be after 2 months from its start in August 10. As most of the seasons would last for somewhere close to 2 months, it’s likely that Overwatch 2 Season 6 will be ending sometime in October 2023.