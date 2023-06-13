How to access Story Missions in Overwatch 2: Invasion?

Overwatch 2 has finally answered the calls of its playerbase and announced that a PvE mode with a storyline will be available to enjoy, starting from August 10, 2023. This comes after countless delays and several promises from the developer, as well as requests from players. Overwatch 2 Season 5 will be the beginning of the Invasion storyline, which will be the home to all the upcoming story-based PvE content coming to Blizzard's Hero-shooter.

There is a lot to unpack here and you might wondering how to access these game modes. Don't worry as this article has you covered on all the relevant details regarding the matter.

What is the price of Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions?

Invasion Bundle ($15):

Permanent Access to Invasion Story Missions

🪙 1,000 OW Coins

Sojourn Legendary Skin



Ultimate Invasion Bundle ($40):

Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko

The action-packed Story Missions will send you to cities across the world, starting from Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. The developer has promised massive maps and complex objectives with a driving storyline. However, all of this will not come for free, as you will have to purchase one of the two available bundles in order to access the story mode when it arrives. Here are the two options you can choose from:

1) Invasion Bundle ($15 USD)

Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

1,000 Overwatch Coins (equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 USD value).

(equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 USD value). A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 USD value).

($19 USD value). Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players: Unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges.

2) Ultimate Invasion Bundle ($40 USD)

Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

2,000 Overwatch Coins (equal to two Premium Battle Passes, $20 USD value).

(equal to two Premium Battle Passes, $20 USD value). A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 USD value).

($19 USD value). Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players : Unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges.

: Unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges. The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips ($30 USD value).

($30 USD value). Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko ($38 USD value).

These packages will give you access to all the playable missions that will come to the game's upcoming story-based PvE missions in the near future.

What can you expect from Overwatch 2: Invasion's Story Missions?

The missions "always consist of other human players", and there's "no current way to play alongside a team of bots."



Invasion takes off after the events of Zero Hour, where the rogue Omnic group, Null Sector, had invaded Paris. It has fallen upon Winston, Tracer, Mei, and other Heroes to take over to save the city from being burnt to ashes. The Null Sector has their eyes set on other major cities on earth, and it will be upto the Overwatch team to defeat them and spoil their plans.

The developer has announced that the Story Missions "will always consist of other human players" and you will not be able to play them on your own like a single-player RPG.

Overall, the arrival of Story Missions to Overwatch 2's PvE setup is an interesting opportunity for everyone to get an all new experience in the game.

