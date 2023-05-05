5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Winston

Overwatch 2 is a highly popular team-based shooter game that features a diverse cast of heroes with unique abilities and playstyles. In this game, having the right heroes in your team composition is critical to success. One hero that can be challenging to deal with is Winston, a highly mobile and disruptive tank. Winston's mobility and durability make him a formidable opponent, but with the right heroes and strategies, he can be countered effectively.

In this article, we'll explore the top five heroes that counter Winston in Overwatch 2. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this guide will provide you with the information you need to take down Winston and lead your team to victory.

Best Heroes to counter Winston in Overwatch 2

1) Reaper

Reaper is a powerful damage hero in Overwatch 2 that can deal massive amounts of damage to tanks like Winston. His shotguns are devastating at close range, and his Wraith Form ability allows him to escape from Winston's attacks if needed. Additionally, Reaper's passive ability, The Reaping, allows him to regain health by dealing damage to enemies.

To take advantage of Reaper's strengths against Winston, it's important to get up close and personal. Try to flank him and catch him off guard, as Winston's Tesla Cannon is less effective at close range. You can use Reaper's Shadow Step ability to quickly move around the map and get behind Winston. You can then use your shotguns to quickly take him down.

2) Roadhog

Roadhog is another tank hero that can be effective against Winston. His Chain Hook ability can be used to pull Winston towards him, interrupting his jump and putting him in a vulnerable position. Additionally, Roadhog's Scrap Gun can deal a lot of damage to Winston at close range, and his Take a Breather ability allows him to regain health if required.

To counter Winston with Roadhog, it's important to use your Chain Hook ability strategically. You should try to time it so that you pull Winston towards you just as he jumps, which will interrupt his movement. Once you've pulled him in, use your Scrap Gun to deal as much damage as possible and take him down quickly.

3) Mei

Mei is a versatile damage hero in Overwatch 2 that can be effective against a variety of different heroes, including Winston. Her Endothermic Blaster can slow down Winston's movement and freeze him in place, making him an easy target for your team to take down. Additionally, Mei's Ice Wall ability can be used to block off Winston's movement and prevent him from jumping away.

To counter Winston with Mei, it's important to first use your Endothermic Blaster to slow him down. Try to freeze him in place and use your Ice Wall ability to prevent him from jumping away. If Winston does manage to jump away, use your Ice Wall to block off his escape route and prevent him from rejoining the fight.

4) Sombra

Sombra is a stealthy damage hero that can be effective against Winston in a number of ways. Her Hack ability can disable Winston's abilities, making him much less effective in combat. Additionally, Sombra's Translocator ability allows her to quickly move around the map and avoid Winston's attacks.

To counter Winston with Sombra, it's important to use your Hack ability when he's in the middle of a fight, which will leave him vulnerable to your team's attacks. Additionally, use your Translocator ability to stay mobile and stay in the fight longer.

5) Pharah

Pharah is a powerful damage hero in Overwatch 2 that can be effective against Winston in a number of ways. Her Rocket Launcher can deal a lot of damage to Winston from a distance, and her Jump Jet ability allows her to quickly move around the map and avoid Winston's attacks. Additionally, Pharah's Concussive Blast can be used to knock Winston away from her or her teammates.

To counter Winston with Pharah, it's important to use your Rocket Launcher to attack him from a safe distance. Try to stay in the air as much as possible using your Jump Jet ability and get a better vantage point on the battlefield. If Winston does manage to get close to you or your teammates, use your Concussive Blast to knock him away and create some distance.

When countering Winston in Overwatch 2, it's important to remember that teamwork is key. While these heroes can be effective on their own, they're even more effective when working together with their teammates.

Coordinate with your team to focus on taking down Winston quickly, and use your hero's unique abilities to create openings for your teammates to deal damage in Overwatch 2.

