Overwatch 2 Season 2 Damage Hero tier list

Overwatch 2 is a well-known free-to-play first-person shooter game with a range of hero characters, each with unique abilities and gameplay. Two teams of five players each choose a Hero from a list of 35 characters. Characters are divided into three classes: Damage, which is in charge of offensive operations; Support, which is in charge of healing and boosting; and Tank, which is in charge of the team's defense.

The squad should have two heroes from the Damage class, and they should be the team's offensive attackers. While Tank and Support characters can also do damage, a Damage Hero's main objective is to eliminate their opponents. Most mobile members of the squad are usually the damage heroes.

The following article will go over the Damage Hero Tier list in greater detail.

Ranking the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2

Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 are separated into five groups based on various factors, including gameplay, abilities, role relevance, and mobility. They are as follows:

S-tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

D-Tier

S-Tier

Sojourn

Sojourn is one of the top D.P.S. characters in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Her Railgun is extremely powerful even though it receives a nerf for its long-range shots. She can no longer eliminate heroes with one-shots. However, she still causes enormous damage with an improvement to her primary fire and a more potent energy charge when she activates her ultimate ability.

She received a ton of nerfs in the December 15 patch notes. Sojourn's Power Slide cooldown increased from 6 to 7 secs, and developers removed the movement penalty from her Disruptor Shot. Additionally, the primary fire spread from her Railgun increased by 28%. But players with precise aim can still use her efficiently in matches.

Tracer

With the release of Overwatch 2 Season 2, Tracer's Pulse Pistol now deals 5.5 damage rather than five damage, giving her a minor damage boost. Despite this minor upgrade, Tracer is still overpowered as this season flourishes in quick-tempo fights and the prevalent flanking trend.

A-Tier

Reaper

Reaper is a deadly threat if permitted to flank around opposing lines. He can heal upon dealing damage to foes, and in addition, he has abilities like Shadow Steps and Wraith Form, which help him teleport over maps and fall-fall from the enemy territory.

While the recent patch notes somewhat nerfed D.P.S. heroes with the elimination of the movement speed benefit, Reaper remains a potent hero in Overwatch 2.

Ashe

Ashe is a great Damage Hero. Her primary weapon, The Viper, deals tremendous damage at long range and is not bad at close range. She is also armed with a stick of dynamite, which players may shoot to ignite foes on fire and do damage gradually. Her shotgun allows her to repel opponents while also allowing her to jump into high areas.

Additionally, her Ultimate ability summons B.O.B., a giant robot armed with a powerful machine gun.

Junkrat

Junkrat has one of the game's most significant damage caps, but gamers must use it wisely. His primary weapon is a Frag Launcher that shoots bouncing explosives. This weapon delivers a lot of damage and only takes a handful of strikes to kill non-tank heroes. He also possesses two mines that he can remotely explode, which he may utilize to cause damage or to propel himself. He has a trap that causes damage and disables foes.

His ultimate weapon is the Riptire, a wheel that can be remotely controlled and detonated on foes to cause significant damage.

Echo

Echo is a unique character, but she can be deadly when used in good team composition. Her primary, Tri-shots, releases three projectiles in a triangle, dealing significant damage. She also possesses sticky explosives and Focussing Beam, a short-range laser capable of melting anyone with less than 50% health. Players with precise aims can quickly eliminate opponents with her kit.

Echo's ultimate - Duplicate, where she may transform into any enemy team hero and have a 6.5 times faster ultimate charge rate as a character.

B-Tier

Widowmaker

Widowmaker is a threat to the enemy team as she can take down foes in the open with her Sniper - Widow's Kiss. If she fires with her rifle when fully charged, she can take down non-tank adversaries in one shot.

If Widowmaker doesn't aim down the sights, her rifle becomes an automatic assault rifle; however, the weapon is only moderately effective. She also possesses a Grappling Hook and a Venom Mine in her kit. Lastly, her Ultimate ability, Infra-Sight, makes the opposing squad visible to everyone.

Genji

Genji is a highly lethal character when in the right hands and is also incredibly mobile to play in Overwatch 2. With his shurikens, Genji can rapidly do a ton of damage, and the sword dash makes for an effective finisher. His swift retreat from combat and ability to reflect make him tough to hurt.

Due to the recent patch, his movement speed decreased, affecting his franking ability.

Sombra

Sombra is an excellent pick in Overwatch 2, and her hacking skills make her a menace to the other side. She is excellent at flanking, blending in among the opposition squad, and eliminating them one by one. She accomplishes this by hacking adversaries, temporarily disabling their skills but, more significantly, causing them to endure more significant damage for longer.

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 is a balanced hero with simple skills for beginner Overwatch 2 players to grasp yet tricky to master for those seeking a challenge. He is a viable selection in most scenarios, capable of dealing damage to any hero while remaining safe thanks to his healing ability - Biotic Field. Tactical Visor, his ultimate, transforms Soldier: 76 into John Wick, who doesn't miss a single shot.

C-Tier

Bastion

Bastion is a high-damage hero with less mobility than most other heroes in Overwatch 2. His assault rifle, in its default configuration, Configuration: Recon, has a sluggish fire rate but provides excellent damage and is stable when shooting. He also possesses an A-36 Tactical Grenade to throw and bounce off objects. Bastion has a minigun in his Assault mode that can instantly melt foes. Bastion can only be in Assault mode for a limited time.

Configuration: Artillery, his Ultimate Ability, shoots up to three artillery shells from an overhead view, dealing immense damage.

Pharah

Pharah is a great pick and a decent hero in Overwatch 2, if not an outstanding character. She possesses a Rocket Launcher as well as the ability to fly. She has a Jump Jet that propels her forward and a Concussive Blast that does not cause damage but knocks foes away. Pharah is fantastic because her verticality makes it challenging for the other side to cope. Her missiles are also quite damaging.

Her ultimate unleashes a barrage of rockets as Pharah remains motionless.

Torbjorn

Torbjorn is a superb tactical choice in Overwatch 2, relying on solid placement to set up his turret and get quick kills. His gun has two fire modes: one shoots a single projectile a long distance but needs adjustment, and the other attacks more like a close-range shotgun. He may place a turret, which automatically fires at any adversary in sight of it.

His ultimate ability hurls lava everywhere, inflicting damage on foes who stand in it, making it ideal for taking back control points.

Cassidy

Cassidy is for players with a precise and accurate aim in Overwatch 2. His Peacekeeper is an extremely powerful revolver that deals significant damage. He possesses a Magnetic Grenade that causes explosive damage and sticks to foes if thrown near enough.

Deadeye, Cassidy's ultimate ability, remains untouched, still delivering a devastating ability that may either gain numerous kills or at least scatter the opposing squad.

D-Tier

Hanzo

The current Overwatch 2 meta is fast-paced and is not great for heroes like Hanzo. Although he is not a wrong choice, he is somewhat unplayable due to a recent bug.

He has excellent vertical mobility, and players with good map awareness may select him and position him advantageously on the map to get some excellent picks.

Symmetra

Symmetra is an incredibly situational pick in Overwatch 2 and has modified her central fire to allow her to charge her beam faster and inflict more damage. Her main emphasis, though, is the three laser turrets she may deploy to deliver damage to adjacent foes. These can be shot from a distance but get destroyed easily.

Her teleportation is practical sometimes but not as effective as other heroes.

Mei

Mei is an excellent defensive hero. Her kit is well-equipped but not as powerful as other heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Her Endothermic Blaster does less damage, and her alt-fire icicle projectiles are hard to connect to in the recent Overwatch 2 meta.

Her Cryo-Freeze is an excellent ability where she becomes immune to attacks for a brief period and recovers her health. Her ice wall is only effective in tight areas.

