How to master Mei in Overwatch 2

The Snow Queen is back in Overwatch 2, and she's just as cool as ever. She is one of the best DPS characters in the game, and her kit allows her to play an aggressive role or stay behind the tank. Mei's abilities also allow players to play as a Support character and assist their team.

Players can use her to block paths, so they should learn the maps to make the most of her abilities. Mei will be locked when they begin the game, so they will need to unlock her first.

A guide to mastering Mei in Overwatch 2

Mei is a Damage class character who specializes in slowly freezing and killing enemies. She can catch agile heroes who keep bouncing around the screen by stopping enemy pushes. She'll soon be running circles around the opposing team.

Her previous job as a climatologist, someone who studies unusual weather patterns, perfectly reflects her personality. She changes terrain and blocks enemies with her weather-altering technology. Depending on preference, she can snipe enemies or get in their faces and dominate them. Her Ultimate skill makes her a valuable asset in team fights.

Mei is an independent hero who can heal, hold points, and stop enemy pushes. Players can play Mei as a solo duelist, flanking enemies and fighting them head-on, or use her abilities to help the team and take a more supportive role in the fight. Here are a few things players should know about her playstyle in order to get the most out of her.

Since she is a Damage class character, her primary goal is to eliminate the opponent's Support character. As a result, the rule of divide and conquer is the most efficient way to achieve the goal.

Force the opposing support into a 1v1 battle, disabling their healing and giving allies the upper hand. She has an advantage in 1v1 due to her higher health than most Support and Damage heroes in Overwatch 2.

Mei uses the ice wall to keep enemies at bay, prevent them from gaining points, and help teammates escape. However, she can use it aggressively as well. Ice walls can isolate an opponent character from the rest of the team by trapping them in a room with her. By placing it beneath herself, she can stop enemies from fleeing and even use it to dodge attacks.

Despite the fact that she can play alone, Overwatch 2 is a team game. Before putting up walls, collaborate with the team and communicate with them. If the wall is causing problems for the allies, destroy it to help them. Cryo-Freeze locks her in place, forcing enemies to wait for when she emerges. Playing with the team will keep her safe and help her survive in Overwatch 2.

If she's alone and about to die, don't panic and squander Cryo-Freeze just to die when she comes out of it. Enemies gain ultimate points as they deal damage, so the extra health she gains allows them to charge up their ultimate faster. This increases the time it takes for her to respawn and rejoin the fight to help the team. So cut your losses and sacrifice a life for the greater good.

She can use Cryo-Freeze to receive debuffs, removing any disadvantages she may have and instantly returning to the fight. In the heat of the moment, the cancelation feature allows her to regain her footing without missing a beat. Cryo-Freeze can trick the enemy into turning around or reloading, allowing her to catch them off guard in Overwatch 2.

