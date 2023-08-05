Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion: PvE details, new PvE maps, Ana Mythic skin, and more

Overwatch 2's Season 6 'Invasion' is right around the corner, and fans are hyped as a lot of content is supposedly making its way to the game. With PvE confirmed and officially announced, paired with the countless balance changes which will stir the meta within the game, Season 6 is going to bombard the community with a great number of positive additions to the game.

In a recent developer stream, Senior Game Producer Kim Horn and Art Director Dion Rogers discussed in depth the plethora of content being created for the PvE storyline. To know more about what Season 6 of Overwatch will offer, read below.

Overwatch 2 Invasion Release Date

Season 6: Invasion of OW2 has been confirmed to be released on all platforms on August 10, 2023, at 10:00 pm PST. Blizzard had received tremendous opposition from its community when it pre-emptively decided to scrap the PvE project. Amending their judgment, they have announced that the game will also have a PvE-based story mode.

According to the dev blog, the PvE storyline will mostly connect all the missing dots in the entire Overwatch lore and further supplement it as the quests and missions progress in the game.

The latest Invasion trailer showcases Null Sector, headed by Ramattra, taking control of Toronto, Rio, and other cities. Naturally, humanity is struggling against this powerful force, and the Overwatch heroes are swooping in to protect the world.

There is a lot to take in from the new trailer. From new maps being teased to others reworked to suit PvE needs, you can most definitely expect a whole set of scenery in their daily grind. It is not confirmed if PvE maps will make it into PvP; however, we definitely see traces of Colosseo and Esperança, popular maps of the multiplayer map pool, in the PvE game cutscenes.

Is Overwatch 2 Invasion free?

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2's Invasion story mode will not be free-to-play and can be unlocked via the Invasion bundle at a price of USD 15 or of equivalent local currency. This bundle features the ability to play the story missions within the game, 1000 Overwatch premium currency, instantaneous access to Sojourn (for those who have not unlocked her), and a Legendary Skin for the hero.

However, there will be a bonus co-op mission available for free within the game. It will be set in King's Row, opening up parts of the map that were previously locked. The developer confirmed that this mission would be replayable, as the challenges and the Heroes associated with it will be updated periodically throughout the Season.

Ana receives Overwatch 2 Season 6's Mythic Skin

Overwatch's trusty Support Hero, Ana, is reportedly getting the latest Mythic skin for the Season. It can only be unlocked via completion of the premium tier of the Battle Pass at Level 80.

For more Overwatch 2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.