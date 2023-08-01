Overwatch 2 leaks show new Support hero Illari

Overwatch 2 is not as prominent as it used to be. Lately, the game has suffered from a dearth of attractive content, making it high time that Blizzard added a new flavor to the first-person shooter. Having said that, there might be good news for Overwatch enthusiasts as a fresh leak has surfaced. The game will get a new support hero in Season 6, "Invasion."

The leaks also include a few of the skins for the latest hero. Since Season 5 did not bring a new character, players will happily look forward to this fresh addition.

Blizzard likely to introduce new support hero in Season 6 of Overwatch 2

A Twitter user going by @_FireMonkey has once again leaked fresh content. A new support Hero, Illari, is coming to the game with the upcoming ‘Invasion’ season. Although her abilities are still unknown, a few of her skins have also been leaked, which so far look incredible. At launch, she will have a total of nine skins, out of which, Daybreak and Llama Pajamas have been shown.

When is the new Hero coming to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Join us as we share more details about everything we have planned for 2023, including new events, PvE, new Heroes, new maps, & more.



Twitch.tv/playoverwatch pic.twitter.com/lGd1uABbfN #Overwatch2 : A Look AheadJoin us as we share more details about everything we have planned for 2023, including new events, PvE, new Heroes, new maps, & more.

Blizzard will release Illari with Season 6, ‘Invasion,’ which will drop on August 10, 2023. With the addition of a new Hero and rumored skins for a few others, Season 6 is already looking way better, and hopefully, Blizzard will not let their players down. If you are an Overwatch fanatic, this might be a good time to get back into the game as it tries to recapture its former glory.