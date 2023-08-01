Overwatch 2 leaks show new Support hero Illari

Overwatch 2 is not as prominent as it used to be. Lately, the game has suffered from a dearth of attractive content, making it high time that Blizzard added a new flavor to the first-person shooter. Having said that, there might be good news for Overwatch enthusiasts as a fresh leak has surfaced. The game will get a new support hero in Season 6, "Invasion."
The leaks also include a few of the skins for the latest hero. Since Season 5 did not bring a new character, players will happily look forward to this fresh addition.
Blizzard likely to introduce new support hero in Season 6 of Overwatch 2
A Twitter user going by @_FireMonkey has once again leaked fresh content. A new support Hero, Illari, is coming to the game with the upcoming ‘Invasion’ season. Although her abilities are still unknown, a few of her skins have also been leaked, which so far look incredible. At launch, she will have a total of nine skins, out of which, Daybreak and Llama Pajamas have been shown.
When is the new Hero coming to Overwatch 2?
Blizzard will release Illari with Season 6, ‘Invasion,’ which will drop on August 10, 2023. With the addition of a new Hero and rumored skins for a few others, Season 6 is already looking way better, and hopefully, Blizzard will not let their players down. If you are an Overwatch fanatic, this might be a good time to get back into the game as it tries to recapture its former glory.