Overwatch 2 Season 6: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2's newest Season, Invasion, went live on all platforms on August 10, 2023, bringing forth a whole array of addition and changes. From the launch of a new Support Hero to numerous Hero balance changes, Season 6 also brings to the community a brand-new Battle Pass featuring a variety of skins and other goodies.
Season 6's Battle Pass follows a very Null Sector-theme, associated with the release of the brand-new PvE mode. Ana receives this year's Mythic skin, featuring three variants that can be unlocked by completing the Battle Pass. To know more about the Battle Pass and the rewards it features in detail, read below.
All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 6's Battle Pass
The Season 6 Premium Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 is available for a price of 1000 Overwatch Coins or $9.99. At the cost of $19.99, you can also redeem the Premium segment of the Battle Pass along with 20 tier skips. Unlocking the Battle Pass will yield you instantaneous access to the newly introduced Support Hero, Illari.
By completing all 80 tiers of the premium Season 6 Battle Pass, you will receive nine Hero skins, 2000 Overwatch Credits, five emotes, five souvenirs, five weapon charms, nine victory poses, 12 voice lines, 14 sprays, three highlight intros, 11 player icons, and eight name cards.
Below are the rewards you can redeem after completion of each tier of the Battle Pass.
Tiers 1-10
Tier 1
- 20% XP boost all Season
- P-900 Warhead Pharah skin (Legendary)
- P-900 Warhead player icon
Tier 2 (Free)
- Null Trooper Player Icon
- 100 Credits
Tier 3 (Premium)
- Start This War voice line (Ramattra)
Tier 4 (Premium)
- Uplift highlight intro (Zenyatta)
Tier 5 (Free)
- Take a Break victory pose (Bastion)
- 100 Credits
Tier 6 (Premium)
- Warhead's end spray (Ana)
Tier 7 (Premium)
- Rio name card
Tier 8 (Free)
- Stalk emote (Reaper)
Tier 9 (Premium)
- EEEEE-Boop voice line (Bastion)
Tier 10 (Free)
- Dark Iron Torbjorn Skin (Epic)
Tiers 11-20
Tier 11 (Premium)
- Serve Victory Pose (Lifeweaver)
Tier 12 (Premium)
- Null Trooper Head souvenir
Tier 13 (Free)
- Null Sector Graffiti spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 14 (Premium)
- Lab Technician Player Icon (Winston)
Tier 15 (Free)
- Llama Pajamas name card
- 100 Credits
Tier 16 (Premium)
- Symmetra vs Sentry spray (Symmetra)
Tier 17 (Premium)
- Tissue Box Souvenir
Tier 18 (Free)
- All Systems Go voice line (D.Va)
Tier 19 (Premium)
- Cairn Markings player icon (Road Hog)
- 100 Credits
Tier 20 (Premium)
- Llama Pajamas Illari skin (Legendary)
Tiers 21-30
Tier 21 (Premium)
- Swagger Emote (Junker Queen)
Tier 22 (Free)
- Machines Have Emotions Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 23 (Premium)
- Gem Victory Pose (Torbjorn)
Tier 24 (Premium)
- Llama player icon (Illari)
Tier 25 (Free)
- Crouching victory pose (Lucio)
- 100 Credits
Tier 26 (Premium)
- Null Strings souvenir
Tier 27 (Premium)
- Snake Wrangler name card
Tier 28 (Free)
- A Robot voice line (Reinhardt)
Tier 29 (Premium)
- Pebblemari weapon charm
Tier 30 (Premium)
- Cairn Roadhog Skin (Epic)
Tiers 31-40
Tier 31 (Free)
- Thumbs Down Victory Pose (Ashe)
Tier 32 (Premium)
- Llama Pajamas Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 33 (Free)
- Repairman voice line (Torbjorn)
Tier 34 (Premium)
- Toronto Name Card
Tier 35 (Free)
- Omnicode Graffiti Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 36 (Premium)
- Null RamSouvenir (Junkrat)
Tier 37 (Free)
- Snake Wrangler player icon
- 100 Credits
Tier 38 (Premium)
- Our Differences Voice Line (Ramattra)
Tier 39 (Free)
- Shooting Gallery emote (Cassidy)
Tier 40 (Premium)
- S-900 Sentry Symmetra skin (Legendary)
Tiers 41-50
Tier 41 (Premium)
- A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin (Mythic)
Tier 42 (Free)
- Underworld spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 43 (Premium)
- Disk Toss emote (Baptiste)
Tier 44 (Premium)
- The Real "Null Sector" voice line (Baptiste)
Tier 45 (Free)
- Pachinulli weapon charm
- 100 Credits
- Illari Unlock
Tier 46 (Premium)
- Summit Cairn name card
Tier 47 (Premium)
- Ana vs Wargod spray (Moira)
Tier 48 (Free)
- Rosetta Hog icon (Roadhog)
Tier 49 (Premium)
- Relaxing emote (Winston)
Tier 50 (Premium)
- Apocalypse Zarya skin (Legendary)
Tiers 51-60
Tier 51 (Premium)
- Gothenburg name card
Tier 52 (Free)
- Technician's Badge spray (Winston)
- 100 Credits
Tier 53 (Premium)
- Apocalypse player icon (Zarya)
Tier 54 (Premium)
- History Will Forgive voice line (Ramattra)
Tier 55 (Free)
- Llama Pillow Souvenir
- 100 Credits
Tier 56 (Premium)
- Null Sector player icon
Tier 57 (Free)
- One in the Iris spray
Tier 58 (Premium)
- Rolling Jog emote (Wrecking Ball)
- 100 Credits
Tier 59 (Free)
- Old Habits voice line (Soldier: 76)
Tier 60 (Premium)
- Lab Technician Winston Skin (Legendary)
Tiers 61-70
Tier 61 (Premium)
- A-7000 Wargod Ana skin component (Mythic)
Tier 62 (Free)
- What I am voice line (Genji)
Tier 63 (Premium)
- Llama weapon charm
Tier 64 (Free)
- 100 Credits
- Null Sector name card
Tier 65 (Premium)
- Skirmisher victory pose (Pharah)
Tier 66 (Free)
- Your Nemesis voice line (Ana)
Tier 67 (Premium)
- Pathway Opened highlight intro (Symettra)
- 100 Credits
Tier 68 (Free)
- Null Sector weapon charm
Tier 69 (Premium)
- Search victory pose (Hanzo)
- 100 Credits
Tier 70 (Free)
- Snake Wrangler Ashe skin (Epic)
Tiers 71-80
Tier 71 (Premium)
- Banana Bunch weapon charm
Tier 72 (Premium)
- Dark Iron player icon
Tier 73 (Free)
- King's Row is Ours spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 74 (Premium)
- Null Sector Invasion name card
Tier 75 (Free)
- Slicer spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 76 (Premium)
- Best Journeys voice line (Sojourn)
Tier 77 (Free)
- Spear victory pose (Zarya)
Tier 78 (Premium)
- Pharah vs. Warhead spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 79 (Free)
- Arachnid's Friend emote (Widowmaker)
Tier 80 (Premium)
- A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin Component (Mythic)
- Alas spray (Ana)
- A-7000 Warhead player icon
