Overwatch 2 Season 6: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2's newest Season, Invasion, went live on all platforms on August 10, 2023, bringing forth a whole array of addition and changes. From the launch of a new Support Hero to numerous Hero balance changes, Season 6 also brings to the community a brand-new Battle Pass featuring a variety of skins and other goodies.

Season 6's Battle Pass follows a very Null Sector-theme, associated with the release of the brand-new PvE mode. Ana receives this year's Mythic skin, featuring three variants that can be unlocked by completing the Battle Pass. To know more about the Battle Pass and the rewards it features in detail, read below.

All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 6's Battle Pass

The Season 6 Premium Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 is available for a price of 1000 Overwatch Coins or $9.99. At the cost of $19.99, you can also redeem the Premium segment of the Battle Pass along with 20 tier skips. Unlocking the Battle Pass will yield you instantaneous access to the newly introduced Support Hero, Illari.

By completing all 80 tiers of the premium Season 6 Battle Pass, you will receive nine Hero skins, 2000 Overwatch Credits, five emotes, five souvenirs, five weapon charms, nine victory poses, 12 voice lines, 14 sprays, three highlight intros, 11 player icons, and eight name cards.

Below are the rewards you can redeem after completion of each tier of the Battle Pass.

Tiers 1-10

Battle Pass rewards tier 1-10 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 1

20% XP boost all Season

P-900 Warhead Pharah skin (Legendary)

P-900 Warhead player icon

Tier 2 (Free)

Null Trooper Player Icon

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

Start This War voice line (Ramattra)

Tier 4 (Premium)

Uplift highlight intro (Zenyatta)

Tier 5 (Free)

Take a Break victory pose (Bastion)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Warhead's end spray (Ana)

Tier 7 (Premium)

Rio name card

Tier 8 (Free)

Stalk emote (Reaper)

Tier 9 (Premium)

EEEEE-Boop voice line (Bastion)

Tier 10 (Free)

Dark Iron Torbjorn Skin (Epic)

Tiers 11-20

Battle Pass rewards tier 11-20 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Serve Victory Pose (Lifeweaver)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Null Trooper Head souvenir

Tier 13 (Free)

Null Sector Graffiti spray

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

Lab Technician Player Icon (Winston)

Tier 15 (Free)

Llama Pajamas name card

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

Symmetra vs Sentry spray (Symmetra)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Tissue Box Souvenir

Tier 18 (Free)

All Systems Go voice line (D.Va)

Tier 19 (Premium)

Cairn Markings player icon (Road Hog)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

Llama Pajamas Illari skin (Legendary)

Tiers 21-30

Battle Pass rewards tier 21-30 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Swagger Emote (Junker Queen)

Tier 22 (Free)

Machines Have Emotions Spray

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

Gem Victory Pose (Torbjorn)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Llama player icon (Illari)

Tier 25 (Free)

Crouching victory pose (Lucio)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Null Strings souvenir

Tier 27 (Premium)

Snake Wrangler name card

Tier 28 (Free)

A Robot voice line (Reinhardt)

Tier 29 (Premium)

Pebblemari weapon charm

Tier 30 (Premium)

Cairn Roadhog Skin (Epic)

Tiers 31-40

Battle Pass rewards tier 41-50 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 31 (Free)

Thumbs Down Victory Pose (Ashe)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Llama Pajamas Spray

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

Repairman voice line (Torbjorn)

Tier 34 (Premium)

Toronto Name Card

Tier 35 (Free)

Omnicode Graffiti Spray

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

Null RamSouvenir (Junkrat)

Tier 37 (Free)

Snake Wrangler player icon

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

Our Differences Voice Line (Ramattra)

Tier 39 (Free)

Shooting Gallery emote (Cassidy)

Tier 40 (Premium)

S-900 Sentry Symmetra skin (Legendary)

Tiers 41-50

Battle Pass rewards tier 41-50 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 41 (Premium)

A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin (Mythic)

Tier 42 (Free)

Underworld spray

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

Disk Toss emote (Baptiste)

Tier 44 (Premium)

The Real "Null Sector" voice line (Baptiste)

Tier 45 (Free)

Pachinulli weapon charm

100 Credits

Illari Unlock

Tier 46 (Premium)

Summit Cairn name card

Tier 47 (Premium)

Ana vs Wargod spray (Moira)

Tier 48 (Free)

Rosetta Hog icon (Roadhog)

Tier 49 (Premium)

Relaxing emote (Winston)

Tier 50 (Premium)

Apocalypse Zarya skin (Legendary)

Tiers 51-60

Battle Pass rewards tier 51-60(Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 51 (Premium)

Gothenburg name card

Tier 52 (Free)

Technician's Badge spray (Winston)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

Apocalypse player icon (Zarya)

Tier 54 (Premium)

History Will Forgive voice line (Ramattra)

Tier 55 (Free)

Llama Pillow Souvenir

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Null Sector player icon

Tier 57 (Free)

One in the Iris spray

Tier 58 (Premium)

Rolling Jog emote (Wrecking Ball)

100 Credits

Tier 59 (Free)

Old Habits voice line (Soldier: 76)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Lab Technician Winston Skin (Legendary)

Tiers 61-70

Battle Pass rewards tier 61-70 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 61 (Premium)

A-7000 Wargod Ana skin component (Mythic)

Tier 62 (Free)

What I am voice line (Genji)

Tier 63 (Premium)

Llama weapon charm

Tier 64 (Free)

100 Credits

Null Sector name card

Tier 65 (Premium)

Skirmisher victory pose (Pharah)

Tier 66 (Free)

Your Nemesis voice line (Ana)

Tier 67 (Premium)

Pathway Opened highlight intro (Symettra)

100 Credits

Tier 68 (Free)

Null Sector weapon charm

Tier 69 (Premium)

Search victory pose (Hanzo)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

Snake Wrangler Ashe skin (Epic)

Tiers 71-80

Battle Pass rewards tier 71-80 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Banana Bunch weapon charm

Tier 72 (Premium)

Dark Iron player icon

Tier 73 (Free)

King's Row is Ours spray

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

Null Sector Invasion name card

Tier 75 (Free)

Slicer spray

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Best Journeys voice line (Sojourn)

Tier 77 (Free)

Spear victory pose (Zarya)

Tier 78 (Premium)

Pharah vs. Warhead spray

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

Arachnid's Friend emote (Widowmaker)

Tier 80 (Premium)

A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin Component (Mythic)

Alas spray (Ana)

A-7000 Warhead player icon

