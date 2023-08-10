Overwatch 2 Season 6 patch notes: New Support hero, Flashpoint mode, hero changes, and more

Season 6's patch notes for Overwatch 2 were released on August 10, and this update is packed with lots of new content, gameplay alterations, and hero changes. This patch's highlight is the new Support hero, Illari. This unit can harness the sun's power to defeat her enemies and assist her allies. The new season also brings co-op story missions, new game modes, skins, cosmetic rewards, and many more.

Blizzard was thrilled to share the patch notes for Overwatch 2's biggest seasonal update yet since its launch. This patch offers a lot of content to explore, so here's a rundown of everything you need to know about Season 6.

All Overwatch 2 Season 6 updates and offerings

New hero: Illari

A new Support hero is finally gracing Overwatch 2's battlefield with the release of Illari. Using the sun's power to strike down her enemies, she has the following weapons and abilities:

Solar Fire (Primary): A long-range auto-charging rifle

A long-range auto-charging rifle Solar Fire (Secondary): Medium-range healing beam; consumes solar energy

Medium-range healing beam; consumes solar energy Outburst (Ability 1): Launch in the direction you are moving; knock back enemies

Launch in the direction you are moving; knock back enemies Healing Pylon (Ability 2): Summon a pylon that can heal allied units.

Summon a pylon that can heal allied units. Captive Sun (Ultimate): Fire an explosive ball of energy to slow and damage hit enemies

New game mode: Flashpoint

Overwatch 2: Invasion also features a new game mode called Flashpoint, which will be available on Suravasa and Junk City. Its gameplay will revolve around two teams trying to capture a central objective called Flashpoint. This inclusion is similar to the Control game mode, only it plays out faster.

To win a game in this mode, your team has to capture three out of five flashpoints on the map. This content will be initially released in Unranked modes but will soon be available for Competitive Play.

New limited-time event: King's Row Underworld

In this Overwatch 2 limited-time event, players need to stop the Null Sector from conquering the Omnic Underworld by reactivating a modified TS-1 Utility Bot to assist in freeing endangered omnics.

This event went live on August 10 and will run until September 5. New challenges will be updated every week.

Invasion story missions

Unfortunately, Season 6 PvE missions aren't available for free. Instead, you will have to purchase the $15 Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle from the in-game store to indulge in this content. The item also comes with a Sojourn Legendary skin and 1,000 Overwatch coins.

If you are willing to spend more on this content, you can get the Overwatch 2 Invasion Ultimate bundle. It offers the same standard content but with additional Kiriko and Cassidy legendary skins, 20 premium battle pass tiers, and 1,000 Overwatch coins. It comes at a hefty price of $40, though.

Those who purchase this bundle will have to access the PvE co-op missions through Winston's Desk in the Missions card.

Hero changes

Overwatch 2 Season 6 patch notes are brimming with both major and minor changes for current heroes. A total of 18 characters are getting adjustments, all of which are listed below:

Tank

D.Va

Boosters cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds

While ejecting, Pilot is damage immune for 0.4 seconds

Doomfist

Seismic Slam cooldown was reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.

Power Block now reduces damage from stuck projectiles.

Orisa

Augmented Fusion Driver's damage falloff range increased from 15 to 20 meters

Fortify health bonus increased from 75 to 125

Ramattra

Block now reduces damage from stuck projectiles

Annihilation Ultimate cost increased by 12%

Sigma

Base movement ground deceleration increased to match standard heroes' movement.

Winston

Secondary fire charge time reduced from 1.2 to 1 second

Secondary fire recovery time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds

Damage

Bastion

A-36 Tactical Grenade maximum explosion damage falloff reduced from 70 to 50%

A-36 Tactical Grenade detonation time was reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds

A-36 Tactical Grenade recoil adjusted to recover more quickly

A-36 Tactical Grenade projectile size increased from 0.2 to 0.25

A-36 Tactical Grenade impact damage increased from 15 to 30

Configuration: Recon's reload time was reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 seconds

Configuration: Assault repairs 50 Armor Health

Configuration: Artillery's targeting state movement speed increased from 20 to 25 meters.

Cassidy

Base health increased from 200 to 225

Peacekeeper damage falloff range rescaled from 25-45 meters to 25-35 meters

Magnetic Grenade projectile now has a maximum travel time of 1.5 seconds

Magnetic Grenade's slow amount reduced from 30 to 25%

Hanzo

Storm Bow's arrow draw progress is no longer preserved while wall climbing

Soldier: 76

Helix Rocket's explosion damage was reduced from 90 to 80.

Ultimate cost increased to 10%

Sombra

Ultimate cost increased by 15%.

EMP no longer destroys Lifeweaver's Tree of Life.

Torbjorn

Weapon swap time was reduced from 0.5 to 0.4 seconds.

Rivet Gun's primary fire recovery time was reduced from 0.55 to 0.48 seconds

Forger Hammer's Swing recovery time was reduced from 0.75 to 0.6 seconds.

Support

Ana

Biotic Rifle damage and healing per projectile were reduced from 75 to 70.

Biotic Rifle unscoped projectile size increased from 0 to 0.1.

Brigitte

Barrier Shield health was reduced from 300 to 250.

Ultimate cost for Rally increased by 6%

Kiriko

Protection Suzu no longer knocks enemies back.

Protection Suzu's healing was reduced from 50 to 40.

Protection Suzu now heals for an additional 30 health when cleansing a negative effect

Kunai damage was increased from 40 to 45.

Kunai's recovery time was reduced from 0.55 to 0.5 seconds.

Kunai's critical damage multiplier reduced from 3 to 2.5x.

Lifeweaver

Base health was reduced from 200 to 175.

Base shield health increased from 0 to 50.

Thorn Valley reduced spread for one of the two Thorn Volley projectiles fired per shot by 25%.

Rejuvenating Dash healing increased from 25 to 50.

Life Grip mobility lockout duration increased from 0.45 to 0.75 seconds.

50% of Tree of Life’s overhealing is now converted into Overhealth (100 max)

Lucio

Crossfade self-healing penalty is now reduced from 60 to 0% for the duration of Amp It Up

Mercy

Secondary fire damage boost was reduced from 30 to 25%.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 hit servers on August 10.