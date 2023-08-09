Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is on the horizon, as the update is set to arrive in just a day. The game has been quite dull lately, with Blizzard Entertainment's Season 5 having a scarcity of content. As a result, the player count is starting to diminish. Fans have been looking for something new for a while, and the developer has finally answered their prayers.

Season 6 Invasion has been hyped up as the greatest update in the history of Overwatch 2. The game will receive a new hero, co-op missions, story missions, cosmetics, and more in the upcoming season.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion download size and system requirements

Download size

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is around 6 GB in size and is already available for pre-download.

The pre-download feature has been added to enable a smooth update experience, so players will not get cramped up by laggy servers on the day of the update. However, if you do not want to use the feature, you can just wait for the season to release on the stipulated date. The update is set to launch on August 10, 2023.

System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for the new season are as follows:

Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service pack)

Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

6 GB RAM

50 GB hard drive space

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion new features

Season 6 Invasion has a lot to offer. The highlight of the update is definitely the release of the new support hero, Illari. The game will also receive a few tweaks to abilities and gameplay, so it is important that players keep up with the changes.

Apart from the above content, the upcoming season will introduce fresh story mode missions and a new battlepass. There will also be a co-op event for players, along with two new maps.

Season 6 Invasion is shaping up to be a massive update, and Blizzard Entertainment is looking to bring the game back to its former glory with the new content.