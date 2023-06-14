"Blizzard is just bad company": Overwatch 2 players angry about PvE story missions being put behind a paywall

Overwatch 2 recently announced new PvE story missions that will come to the game in the next few months. The announcement came after the disappointment that players faced in May when Blizzard Entertainment canceled the Hero Mode. Fans of the game will be able to play the new mode as part of the Invasion storyline starting from August 10, 2023. However, there is a catch.
The Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions will be behind a paywall, and only those who purchase the Invasion Bundle or Ultimate Invasion Bundle will be able to access it. Although players are excited for the mode to arrive because of how hyped the PvE modes in the title are, they are furious that they will have to pay up to be able to access it.
One Twitter user even went to the extent of saying:
Blizzard is just bad company
Why are players unhappy with Overwatch 2: Invasion's story missions?
Overwatch 2 came out as a free-to-play sequel to the original game in October 2022. A progression-based PvE mode with a story that provides more insight into the title's lore was promised upon release, but nothing of the sort has come to fruition.
Now that it has been announced in the form of the Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions, Blizzard Entertainment chose to put a price on it. There are two standard packages through which these story missions can be accessed. The first is through the Invasion Bundle, which is priced at $15 USD, and the second is via the Ultimate Invasion Bundle, which comes with a $40 USD price tag.
While both these bundles contain new cosmetic items, premium Battle Pass access, as well as Overwatch Coins, the decision to make the story missions pay-to-play has not gone down well with the community. Many players have taken to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to express their disapproval of this system.
When Overwatch Cavalry, an unofficial page sharing the latest information about the game, revealed the cost of the bundles, players swarmed to the comments section to share how they felt about it.
Some were under the impression that the Watchpoint Pack that had been sold during the title's release would cover the content of the story missions when they eventually came out but were shocked to find out otherwise.
Others stated that although the price isn't exorbitant, the fact that one has to pay to play such an integral part of Overwatch 2 is unfair.
The main reason behind players' discontentment is that they are being made to pay for something they have been waiting many years for. What makes it worse is the fact that with the Hero Mode being absent from the PvE model, it is already diluted. Players would have preferred some way to access the Overwatch 2: Invasion story mode for free.
