"Blizzard is just bad company": Overwatch 2 players angry about PvE story missions being put behind a paywall

Overwatch 2 recently announced new PvE story missions that will come to the game in the next few months. The announcement came after the disappointment that players faced in May when Blizzard Entertainment canceled the Hero Mode. Fans of the game will be able to play the new mode as part of the Invasion storyline starting from August 10, 2023. However, there is a catch.

The Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions will be behind a paywall, and only those who purchase the Invasion Bundle or Ultimate Invasion Bundle will be able to access it. Although players are excited for the mode to arrive because of how hyped the PvE modes in the title are, they are furious that they will have to pay up to be able to access it.

One Twitter user even went to the extent of saying:

Blizzard is just bad company

Why are players unhappy with Overwatch 2: Invasion's story missions?

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Invasion Bundle ($15):

Permanent Access to Invasion Story Missions

🪙 1,000 OW Coins

Sojourn Legendary Skin



Ultimate Invasion Bundle ($40):

Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko

The Null Sector Premium… Story Missions pricing has been announced for #Overwatch2 Invasion Bundle ($15):Permanent Access to Invasion Story Missions🪙 1,000 OW CoinsSojourn Legendary SkinUltimate Invasion Bundle ($40):Legendary skins for Cassidy and KirikoThe Null Sector Premium… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Story Missions pricing has been announced for #Overwatch2 📙Invasion Bundle ($15):📚 Permanent Access to Invasion Story Missions🪙 1,000 OW Coins✨ Sojourn Legendary SkinUltimate Invasion Bundle ($40):✨ Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko👾 The Null Sector Premium… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/b3RGTkH5tD

Overwatch 2 came out as a free-to-play sequel to the original game in October 2022. A progression-based PvE mode with a story that provides more insight into the title's lore was promised upon release, but nothing of the sort has come to fruition.

Now that it has been announced in the form of the Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions, Blizzard Entertainment chose to put a price on it. There are two standard packages through which these story missions can be accessed. The first is through the Invasion Bundle, which is priced at $15 USD, and the second is via the Ultimate Invasion Bundle, which comes with a $40 USD price tag.

While both these bundles contain new cosmetic items, premium Battle Pass access, as well as Overwatch Coins, the decision to make the story missions pay-to-play has not gone down well with the community. Many players have taken to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to express their disapproval of this system.

When Overwatch Cavalry, an unofficial page sharing the latest information about the game, revealed the cost of the bundles, players swarmed to the comments section to share how they felt about it.

Some were under the impression that the Watchpoint Pack that had been sold during the title's release would cover the content of the story missions when they eventually came out but were shocked to find out otherwise.

Bad Pachimari @BadPachimari @OWCavalry bro i thought i paid for this with my watchpoint pack @OWCavalry bro i thought i paid for this with my watchpoint pack

JohnnyG @JohnnyG5591 @OWCavalry I’m glad I quit this game already don’t got to worry about that 15 for a 15 Minute story ya right @OWCavalry I’m glad I quit this game already don’t got to worry about that 15 for a 15 Minute story ya right

Others stated that although the price isn't exorbitant, the fact that one has to pay to play such an integral part of Overwatch 2 is unfair.

Toaster 💎 @toastermrvl @OWCavalry Yes...paying does suck...BUT THATS A STEAL! Like I as a player am going to want the legendary skin and the coins anyways!? So technically an amazing story mode for only $5, easy. I can get that from Microsoft Rewards in a week easy @OWCavalry Yes...paying does suck...BUT THATS A STEAL! Like I as a player am going to want the legendary skin and the coins anyways!? So technically an amazing story mode for only $5, easy. I can get that from Microsoft Rewards in a week easy

Princess Exy♦️ @_Exuberant_ @toastermrvl @OWCavalry Bruh we got the archive event for free back in the day. There’s no reason not to have a free option to play the campaign. @toastermrvl @OWCavalry Bruh we got the archive event for free back in the day. There’s no reason not to have a free option to play the campaign.

chris @dinnoboii @OWCavalry okay i know 15$ is cheap but like WHAT…why are they even charging for it… @OWCavalry okay i know 15$ is cheap but like WHAT…why are they even charging for it…

The main reason behind players' discontentment is that they are being made to pay for something they have been waiting many years for. What makes it worse is the fact that with the Hero Mode being absent from the PvE model, it is already diluted. Players would have preferred some way to access the Overwatch 2: Invasion story mode for free.

Poll : Do you think the Ivasion and Ultimate Invasion bundles are fairly priced? Yes No 0 votes