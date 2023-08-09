When does Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion release for all regions?

The highly anticipated launch of Overwatch 2 Season 6, titled Invasion, has ignited a wave of excitement within the gaming community. As players gear up for yet another thrilling season of intense battles, daring missions, and strategic cooperation, the burning question remains: When can we expect the global release of Season 6 Invasion across all regions?

We have the answer, and here's your complete guide to the launch timings for each corner of the world.

The masterminds at Blizzard Entertainment, the creative force behind the Overwatch universe, truly understand how to stoke the flames of anticipation leading up to a new season. Season 6 Invasion's release promises to be no exception, bringing a fresh array of content, maps, characters, and game-balancing tweaks to the ever-evolving meta.

The release schedule of Overwatch 2's Season 6

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Pre-load



Download on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and @NintendoAmerica Aug 10 at 12pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n5pLYYZ3VE Only one more day until Illari makes her debutPre-load #Overwatch2 : Invasion NOW on @battlenet & @Steam.Download on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and @NintendoAmerica Aug 10 at 12pm PT.

The launch times for Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion have been scheduled to ensure players worldwide have an equal chance of diving headfirst into the action.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the launch timings, sorted by different time zones:

12:00 PT (Pacific Time): If you're stationed along the West Coast of the United States, the wait ends at noon.

14:00 CT (Central Time): Players residing in the Central Time Zone can join the fray at 2:00 PM. Prepare yourself for an afternoon full of riveting battles.

15:00 ET (Eastern Time): For those situated on the East Coast, the new season's curtain rises at 3:00 PM.

21:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time): European enthusiasts are in for a treat as the season's doors swing open at 9:00 PM CEST. The late evening launch sets the perfect backdrop for an exhilarating night of gaming adventures.

19:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): In the realm of Greenwich Mean Time, the stage is set for a 7:00 PM launch. This timing enables players from both sides of the Atlantic to unite and uncover the latest content together.

00:30 IST, August 11 (Indian Standard Time): Players in India will need to hang on until 12:30 AM on August 11 to embark on their Season 6 Invasion journey.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/EgUqLp04V3 A quick rundown on Flashpoint, an all-new core mode launching with #Overwatch2 : Invasion on Aug 10 at 12pm PT

As the release date draws near, the Overwatch 2 community finds itself on the edge of its seat. The anticipation for new game modes, gameplay changes, fresh maps, and the introduction of the support Hero Illari is palpable.

Players are eagerly awaiting to know how the game's meta will transform with the arrival of Season 6.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is primed to deliver another round of heart-pounding gameplay to enthusiasts across the globe. So, circle the date on your calendar, set those alarms, and get ready to immerse yourself in Overwatch 2's newest chapter. The countdown has begun, and the invasion is on the horizon!