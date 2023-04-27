5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Roadhog

Roadhog has been a dominant force in the Overwatch meta since the game's inception, and his presence on the battlefield can be extremely menacing. However, there are various strategies that players can use to counter him. With the transition to a 5v5 format in Overwatch 2, Roadhog's role as a tank hero may have seen some changes, but he is still a formidable opponent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Countering Roadhog: The top five heroes effective against him in Overwatch 2

Roadhog is a bulky Tank hero who excels at self-sustaining and picking off kills all by himself. His kit allows him to isolate targets and get rid of them with ease.

Roadhog was absolutely dominating the meta until Blizzard Entertainment recently issued a much-needed character rework to balance his kit. Ever since the update, he has had a stable pick rate and is definitely a viable pick for competitive queues.

Here's a look into his abilities:

Scrap Gun (Primary Fire): Roadhog's Gun fires short-range blasts of shrapnel with a wide spread. Scrap Gun (Alt. Fire): Scrap Gun fires a projectile that bursts after traveling a short distance. Take a Breather: Roadhog restores 350hp when using the ability, also receiving a 50% damage reduction while the ability is active. Chain Hook: Roadhog can snatch a target from up to 20m away and pull them to him. Whole Hog: Roadhog crams his Scrap Gun with a ton of ammo and fires away, knocking back anyone in his vicinity while dealing 896 damage per second.

Here are five Overwatch 2 heroes that counter Roadhog on the battlefield:

1) Ana

Overwatch 2 - Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is possibly the best counter to Roadhog, with the ability to shut him down completely in the game. Boasting a large hitbox and the ability to self-heal, Roadhog is a formidable force on the battlefield. However, Ana's Sleep Dart and Biotic Grenade can minimize his presence.

The biggest perk of Biotic Grenade is that it negates enemy healing. Once his healing is negated, Roadhog becomes very weak and can be easily eliminated with proper coordination from your team.

2) Bastion

Overwatch 2 - Bastion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite having 700 HP and the ability to self-heal, Roadhog is no match for Bastion's Assault Configuration. The latter is arguably one of the strongest damage heroes who can dish out 360 damage per second. Assault Configuration enables Bastion to absolutely shut down Roadhog's rampage. However, Bastion's team must take due care to protect him since he is vulnerable while using the ability.

3) Genji

Overwatch 2 - Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji is a great counter to Roadhog. While his average damage isn't the best at dealing with him, his abilities definitely make up for it, and Genji's deflect is one of the strongest abilities against Roadhog. Being able to deflect any projectile back, Genji can swiftly deflect Roadhog's Chain Hook and also the entirety of his Whole Hog.

4) Zenyatta

Overwatch 2 - Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta is an off-support who has the potential to deal devastating damage in Overwatch 2. His Orb of Discord, when placed on Roadhog, amplifies the damage he receives by 25%. With the right coordination and communication, Zenyatta and his team can easily wipe Roadhog with the debuff placed on him.

However, lacking any ability for mobility, Zenyatta players must take due care while positioning and actively look out for opportunities to reposition themselves.

5) Zarya

Overwatch 2 - Zarya (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya is a great Tank pick against Roadhog. Her Projected Barrier can be placed on allies who get hooked to save them from their demise. Roadhog deals a lot of damage up close, and Zarya's ability to absorb the damage and use it as fuel to increase her own makes her a great pick.

Projected Barrier is useful in clutch situations to save unsuspecting teammates who get Chain Hooked by Roadhog, gathering energy in the process.

Positioning is the key to winning fights against Roadhog since he can punish anyone out of position by simply hooking them in. Keeping out of sight and playing in and out of cover goes a long way.

Roadhog is a great hero in Overwatch 2, and it is no easy task to eliminate him alone. Teams must coordinate and communicate well to secure wins against him.

