All free rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battlepass

Overwatch 2 (OW2) is gearing up for the Season 7 update that is slated to go live on October 10, 2023 (region dependent) and introduce a fresh seasonal battlepass with alluring cosmetics. The player base will be able to grind through the entire battlepass and claim a huge list of new skins for different heroes. However, only a few items can be secured without purchasing the premium battlepass.
The developer followed the current trend for different battlepass and included a set of items that will be available for free. This allows the community to expand the overall collection without participating in microtransactions. Moreover, players can choose to buy the complete battlepass once the entire progression is completed.
This article will outline all free items available in the upcoming Overwatch Season 7 Battlepass.
What are the free rewards in Overwatch 2’s Season 7 Battlepass
Here is a complete list of all the free tiers and rewards you can claim by playing Overwatch 2 and grinding the Season 7 Battlepass:
- Tier 2: Victorian Hat Lucio Player Icon
- Tier 5: Here’s My Knife Junker Queen Victory Pose
- Tier 8: Death Scroll Reaper Emote
- Tier 10: Victorian Ghost Lucio Epic Skin
- Tier 13: Trick Spray
- Tier 15: The Dead Hunger Name Card
- Tier 18: Treat Spray
- Tier 22: What Evil Dooms Orisa Voiceline
- Tier 25: Light Reading Winston Victory Pose
- Tier 28: The Only Ghosts Zenyatta Voiceline
- Tier 31: Resolute Illari Victory Pose
- Tier 33: No Tricks Cassidy Voiceline
- Tier 35: Cute Bat Spray
- Tier 37: Spike-O’-Lantern Player Icon
- Tier 39: Patrol Baptise Highlight Intro
- Tier 42: Take This Hand Spray
- Tier 45: Treasure Goblin Souvenir
- Tier 48: Crimson Clown Player Icon
- Tier 52: Get Clowned On Spray
- Tier 55: Ghostly Ring Weapon Charm
- Tier 57: Grinning Candle Spray
- Tier 62: Decay Wrecking Ball Voiceline
- Tier 64: Beast Rising Name Card
- Tier 66: Without You Ramattra Voiceline
- Tier 68: Balloon Dog Souvenir
- Tier 70: Crimson Clown Soldier 76 Epic Skin
- Tier 73: Wilting Life Spray
- Tier 75: Crimson Mirth Spray
- Tier 77: Trick or Treat Mei Victory Pose
- Tier 79: Up In Flames Ashe Emote
All these items can be immediately claimed from the Season 7 Battlepass once you level up and complete the tier or level where the rewards are included. Claiming these cosmetics does not require any additional charges.
The upcoming Season 7 Battlepass will also be Halloween-themed and celebrate the event with new game modes and Diablo crossover exclusive skins.
What is the price of Overwatch 2’s Season 7 Battlepass
The new battlepass will cost $20 for complete access to the entire roadmap. In Overwatch 2 terms, you would have to spend a total of 2200 Overwatch Coins for the ultimate edition. However, you can choose to buy the normal battlepass for just $9.99 or 1000 Overwatch Coins. The ultimate edition provides a massive 20-tier jump to the players that can be utilized to complete the battlepass faster.
