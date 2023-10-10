Overwatch 2 BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack: How to get, all items, and more

Overwatch 2 (OW2) recently received a brand-new BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack alongside the upcoming Season 7 update. It is an exciting week for the entire OW2 community as players will gain access to a fresh seasonal battlepass and heaps of new cosmetic collections in the store. This exclusive pack will mark the entry of the new season and legendary items.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 goes live on October 10, 2023 (region dependent) and introduces a list of new collectibles. Some items will be available through the new battlepass, and others will be locked behind the in-game store paywall.

The BlizzCon pack is a great way to acquire various items throughout different Blizzard titles, including Overwatch 2.

This article will highlight all the details around Overwatch 2’s new BlizzCon Collection.

How to get BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 BlizzCon Collection (Image via Battle.net)

Here is a quick guide on how you can get your hands on the new BlizzCon Collection for OW2.

Open your browser and go to the official Battle.net website.

Navigate to the main menu and click on "BlizzCon Collection" (highlighted in green) on the top ribbon.

Once you enter the new page, you can directly purchase the Legendary Pack.

Make sure that you are logged in to the correct account and have your preferred OW2 account linked.

Proceed with the purchase process and complete the necessary transactions to add the new items to your account.

It is important to note that the purchase may take a while to process. So, the skins may take a few minutes to appear in your inventory. However, if the transaction fails, you will receive the debited amount back and will have to go through all the steps again to buy it.

Moreover, the pack will be directly available for purchase in Overwatch’s in-game store. You can complete the purchase from the game as well and follow the routine as guided by the system.

What items are included in BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack?

Overwatch 2 BlizzCon Collection items (Image via Battle.net)

Here is a list of all the digital goodies you can claim once you purchase the entire cosmetic pack:

1000 Credits

Murky Weapon Charm

Mystery Name Card

Season 7 Premium Battle Pass

Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin

The Mystery Name Card will only be available and revealed on October 31, 2023. The item will be added to the player account but will not become usable till the mentioned date. It is a fantastic offer that players can hop on as it will include the upcoming Season 7 Battlepass alongside an additional 100 credits.

What is the price of BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack?

The BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack is currently priced at $49.99. However, players can choose to buy its lesser iteration, Epic Pack, for $29.99 and miss out on the two major attractions of the bundle - Season 7 Battlepass and Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin.

For more Overwatch news, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.