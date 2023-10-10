Overwatch 2 Season 7 download size

Players worldwide are about to welcome Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness. Since it’s the final day of Season 6, players are anticipating significant changes to the meta, usual hero balances, and other things. Alongside these, they’re also wondering about the size of the new update.

With a bunch of new content ready to be thrown on the line by Blizzard, the update could feature quite a hefty size. So, in this following article, we’ll provide you with all the details available about the download size and clarify any doubts players might have.

Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness download size and system requirements

Download size

Following the previous seasons, Season 7: Rise of Darkness will be roughly 6GB in size, and players can pre-download it via Battle.net.

This pre-download feature has been enabled to ensure a smooth update experience and spare players from facing crowded and laggy servers on the day of the update. However, if you don’t want to pre-load the update, you can wait till the scheduled date, October 10, 2023.

System Requirements

The minimum requirements for Season 7: Rise of Darkness are as follows:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (Latest service pack)

: Windows 10 64-bit (Latest service pack) Graphic Cards : Nvidia Geforce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

: Nvidia Geforce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series Processor : Intel Core i3 or AMD Phemon X3 8650

: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phemon X3 8650 Memory : 6 GB RAM

: 6 GB RAM Space: Hard Drive space of 50 GB

Overwatch 2 Season 7 upcoming features

Since Season 6: Invasion of Overwatch 2 was a success, the developer is bringing forth more content to increase the interaction. The primary attraction for the season is definitely a new control map named Samoa.

Apart from the new map, the developer is making tons of hero-balancing and bringing in new features like group respawn and unranked leaver penalties to secure a newcomer-friendly environment.

In a possible forthcoming crossover between Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, players can get a plethora of skins and cosmetics to go along with it. A new battle pass will make its way into the season, and the theme will be based on Halloween.

The community is hyped up and keeping high expectations for the upcoming update and its contents. We hope that the developer won’t let fans down and will regularly release new content.

For more Overwatch 2-related updates, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.