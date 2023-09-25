Overwatch 2 heroes: Birthdays, ages, and more

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced free-to-play FPS that offers a plethora of Heroes with unique backstories. These expanding lores are one aspect that keeps the players engaged with the game and helps them choose characters based on their personalities. Recently, Blizzard has finally revealed the birth dates and updated ages of all the existing characters in the game.
Each character’s age reveals a different side of their personality and past, which allows the developers of Overwatch 2 to further enhance the compelling universe of the game.
Whether it’s young Illari or the Veteran Sigma, each Hero acquires unique traits, new experiences, and knowledge as they age. Having the information about their age, players can enter the arena with a fresh perspective to unleash the best from each of them.
How old are Overwatch 2 Heroes?
With the release of the new character Illari, a total of 38 characters are now available in Overwatch 2. We’ll discuss the Heroes according to their names in alphabetical order. In this list, Sigma, who was introduced in 2019, is the oldest Hero in-game, and Orisa is the youngest of them all.
Ana
- Age- 61 years
- Birthday- January 1
Ashe
- Age- 41 years
- Birthday- October 1
Bastion
- Age- 32 years
- Birthday- Not confirmed
Baptiste
- Age- 38 years
- Birthday- March 12
Brigitte
- Age- 25 years
- Birthday- September 22
Cassidy
- Age- 39 years
- Birthday- July 31
D.Va
- Age- 21 years
- Birthday- June 22
Doomfist
- Age- 47 years
- Birthday- May 25
Echo
- Age- 14 years
- Birthday- February 5
Genji
- Age- 37 years
- Birthday- October 28
Hanzo
- Age- 40 years
- Birthday- November 3
Illari
- Age- 18 years
- Birthday- December 21
Junkerqueen
- Age- 31 years
- Birthday- June 14
Junkrat
- Age- 27 years
- Birthday- February 29
Kiriko
- Age- 21 years
- Birthday- July 7
Lifeweaver
- Age- 31 years
- Birthday- April 28
Lucio
- Age- 28 years
- Birthday- March 20
Mercy
- Age- 39 years
- Birthday- May 13
Mei
- Age- 33 years
- Birthday- September 5
Moira
- Age- 50 years
- Birthday- April 4
Orisa
- Age- 1 year
- Birthday- May 9
Pharah
- Age- 34 years
- Birthday- April 15
Ramattra
- Age- 28 years
- Birthday- March 29
Reaper
- Age- 60 years
- Birthday- December 14
Reinhardt
- Age- 63 years
- Birthday- June 26
Roadhog
- Age- 50 years
- Birthday- September 12
Sigma
- Age- 64 years
- Birthday- March 15
Sojourn
- Age- 51 years
- Birthday- January 12
Soldier:76
- Age- 58 years
- Birthday- January 27
Sombra
- Age- 32 years
- Birthday- December 31
Symmetra
- Age- 30 years
- Birthday- October 2
Torbjorn
- Age- 59 years
- Birthday- September 21
Tracer
- Age- 28 years
- Birthday- February 17
Winston
- Age- 31 years
- Birthday- June 6
Widowmaker
- Age- 35 years
- Birthday- November 19
Wrecking Ball
- Age- 16 years
- Birthday- October 15
Zarya
- Age- 30 years
- Birthday- December 4
Zenyatta
- Age- 33 years
- Birthday- July 14
Some players from the Overwatch 2 community are still not persuaded by the information revealed by the Blizzard developers. There is an ongoing debate about the ages of some Heroes since they do not correspond to the lore. The developers haven’t really opened up about these inaccuracies, but it’ll be fascinating to see how they’ll respond to these queries.
Moreover, since they promised to add more characters to the game in the upcoming seasons, we'll keep you updated about the information.