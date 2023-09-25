Esports & Gaming

Overwatch 2 heroes: Birthdays, ages, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Sep 25, 2023 13:11 GMT
Ages of all Overwatch 2 Heroes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and Sportskeeda)
Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced free-to-play FPS that offers a plethora of Heroes with unique backstories. These expanding lores are one aspect that keeps the players engaged with the game and helps them choose characters based on their personalities. Recently, Blizzard has finally revealed the birth dates and updated ages of all the existing characters in the game.

Each character’s age reveals a different side of their personality and past, which allows the developers of Overwatch 2 to further enhance the compelling universe of the game.

Whether it’s young Illari or the Veteran Sigma, each Hero acquires unique traits, new experiences, and knowledge as they age. Having the information about their age, players can enter the arena with a fresh perspective to unleash the best from each of them.

How old are Overwatch 2 Heroes?

With the release of the new character Illari, a total of 38 characters are now available in Overwatch 2. We’ll discuss the Heroes according to their names in alphabetical order. In this list, Sigma, who was introduced in 2019, is the oldest Hero in-game, and Orisa is the youngest of them all.

Ana

  • Age- 61 years
  • Birthday- January 1

Ashe

  • Age- 41 years
  • Birthday- October 1

Bastion

  • Age- 32 years
  • Birthday- Not confirmed

Baptiste

  • Age- 38 years
  • Birthday- March 12

Brigitte

  • Age- 25 years
  • Birthday- September 22

Cassidy

  • Age- 39 years
  • Birthday- July 31

D.Va

  • Age- 21 years
  • Birthday- June 22

Doomfist

  • Age- 47 years
  • Birthday- May 25

Echo

  • Age- 14 years
  • Birthday- February 5

Genji

  • Age- 37 years
  • Birthday- October 28

Hanzo

  • Age- 40 years
  • Birthday- November 3

Illari

  • Age- 18 years
  • Birthday- December 21

Junkerqueen

  • Age- 31 years
  • Birthday- June 14

Junkrat

  • Age- 27 years
  • Birthday- February 29

Kiriko

  • Age- 21 years
  • Birthday- July 7

Lifeweaver

  • Age- 31 years
  • Birthday- April 28

Lucio

  • Age- 28 years
  • Birthday- March 20

Mercy

  • Age- 39 years
  • Birthday- May 13

Mei

  • Age- 33 years
  • Birthday- September 5

Moira

  • Age- 50 years
  • Birthday- April 4

Orisa

  • Age- 1 year
  • Birthday- May 9

Pharah

  • Age- 34 years
  • Birthday- April 15

Ramattra

  • Age- 28 years
  • Birthday- March 29

Reaper

  • Age- 60 years
  • Birthday- December 14

Reinhardt

  • Age- 63 years
  • Birthday- June 26

Roadhog

  • Age- 50 years
  • Birthday- September 12

Sigma

  • Age- 64 years
  • Birthday- March 15

Sojourn

  • Age- 51 years
  • Birthday- January 12

Soldier:76

  • Age- 58 years
  • Birthday- January 27

Sombra

  • Age- 32 years
  • Birthday- December 31

Symmetra

  • Age- 30 years
  • Birthday- October 2

Torbjorn

  • Age- 59 years
  • Birthday- September 21

Tracer

  • Age- 28 years
  • Birthday- February 17

Winston

  • Age- 31 years
  • Birthday- June 6

Widowmaker

  • Age- 35 years
  • Birthday- November 19

Wrecking Ball

  • Age- 16 years
  • Birthday- October 15

Zarya

  • Age- 30 years
  • Birthday- December 4

Zenyatta

  • Age- 33 years
  • Birthday- July 14
Some players from the Overwatch 2 community are still not persuaded by the information revealed by the Blizzard developers. There is an ongoing debate about the ages of some Heroes since they do not correspond to the lore. The developers haven’t really opened up about these inaccuracies, but it’ll be fascinating to see how they’ll respond to these queries.

Moreover, since they promised to add more characters to the game in the upcoming seasons, we’ll keep you updated about the information. Till then, for more updates about Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

