Overwatch 2 heroes: Birthdays, ages, and more

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced free-to-play FPS that offers a plethora of Heroes with unique backstories. These expanding lores are one aspect that keeps the players engaged with the game and helps them choose characters based on their personalities. Recently, Blizzard has finally revealed the birth dates and updated ages of all the existing characters in the game.

Each character’s age reveals a different side of their personality and past, which allows the developers of Overwatch 2 to further enhance the compelling universe of the game.

Whether it’s young Illari or the Veteran Sigma, each Hero acquires unique traits, new experiences, and knowledge as they age. Having the information about their age, players can enter the arena with a fresh perspective to unleash the best from each of them.

How old are Overwatch 2 Heroes?

With the release of the new character Illari, a total of 38 characters are now available in Overwatch 2. We’ll discuss the Heroes according to their names in alphabetical order. In this list, Sigma, who was introduced in 2019, is the oldest Hero in-game, and Orisa is the youngest of them all.

Ana

Age - 61 years

- 61 years Birthday- January 1

Ashe

Age - 41 years

- 41 years Birthday- October 1

Bastion

Age - 32 years

- 32 years Birthday- Not confirmed

Baptiste

Age - 38 years

- 38 years Birthday- March 12

Brigitte

Age - 25 years

- 25 years Birthday- September 22

Cassidy

Age - 39 years

- 39 years Birthday- July 31

D.Va

Age - 21 years

- 21 years Birthday- June 22

Doomfist

Age - 47 years

- 47 years Birthday- May 25

Echo

Age - 14 years

- 14 years Birthday- February 5

Genji

Age - 37 years

- 37 years Birthday- October 28

Hanzo

Age - 40 years

- 40 years Birthday- November 3

Illari

Age - 18 years

- 18 years Birthday- December 21

Junkerqueen

Age - 31 years

- 31 years Birthday- June 14

Junkrat

Age - 27 years

- 27 years Birthday- February 29

Kiriko

Age - 21 years

- 21 years Birthday- July 7

Lifeweaver

Age - 31 years

- 31 years Birthday- April 28

Lucio

Age - 28 years

- 28 years Birthday- March 20

Mercy

Age - 39 years

- 39 years Birthday- May 13

Mei

Age - 33 years

- 33 years Birthday- September 5

Moira

Age - 50 years

- 50 years Birthday- April 4

Orisa

Age - 1 year

- 1 year Birthday- May 9

Pharah

Age - 34 years

- 34 years Birthday- April 15

Ramattra

Age - 28 years

- 28 years Birthday- March 29

Reaper

Age - 60 years

- 60 years Birthday- December 14

Reinhardt

Age - 63 years

- 63 years Birthday- June 26

Roadhog

Age - 50 years

- 50 years Birthday- September 12

Sigma

Age - 64 years

- 64 years Birthday- March 15

Sojourn

Age - 51 years

- 51 years Birthday- January 12

Soldier:76

Age - 58 years

- 58 years Birthday- January 27

Sombra

Age - 32 years

- 32 years Birthday- December 31

Symmetra

Age - 30 years

- 30 years Birthday- October 2

Torbjorn

Age - 59 years

- 59 years Birthday- September 21

Tracer

Age - 28 years

- 28 years Birthday- February 17

Winston

Age - 31 years

- 31 years Birthday- June 6

Widowmaker

Age - 35 years

- 35 years Birthday- November 19

Wrecking Ball

Age - 16 years

- 16 years Birthday- October 15

Zarya

Age - 30 years

- 30 years Birthday- December 4

Zenyatta

Age - 33 years

- 33 years Birthday- July 14

Some players from the Overwatch 2 community are still not persuaded by the information revealed by the Blizzard developers. There is an ongoing debate about the ages of some Heroes since they do not correspond to the lore. The developers haven’t really opened up about these inaccuracies, but it’ll be fascinating to see how they’ll respond to these queries.

Moreover, since they promised to add more characters to the game in the upcoming seasons, we’ll keep you updated about the information. Till then, for more updates about Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.