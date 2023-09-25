Overwatch 2 reportedly having mega crossover with Diablo 4 in Season 7

The Overwatch 2 community is brimming with excitement as leaks suggest a new crossover with Blizzard's very own Diablo 4 is in the works. The community had been speculating a brand-new crossover event coming to the game, judging by the success of the One Punch Man crossover, but no amount of speculation could have prepared the community for a reported Diablo 4 x Overwatch 2 event.

However, the fun part has merely just begun. These potential new leaks shared by Twitter user Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) not only indicate the upcoming crossover but also showcase a Mythic-rarity Hanzo skin, which seems to be the highlight of the upcoming Season's battle pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 leaks: Diablo 4 crossover, Hanzo mythic skin, and more

Expand Tweet

Diablo 4 crossover

As discussed above, recently uncovered leaks do suggest the possibility of an epic crossover event between both Blizzard titles. The upcoming Season, which is reportedly named "Rise of Darkness," seems to showcase elements that can be traced to Diablo 4 (as shown in the Tweet).

Some players also speculate that the displayed Widowmaker cosmetic seems to be an indirect reference to Galatea from Identity V, a popular multi-platform horror game.

Players must note that there has been no official confirmation from Blizzard regarding this matter, and every speck of information is merely speculation on our part.

Hanzo Mythic skin

From the leaked image, our speculation definitely aligns with believing that the upcoming Hero receiving a new Mythic rarity skin in Overwatch 2 will be Hanzo. This bow-wielding sharpshooter seems to be wearing an upgradable and customizable cosmetic.

Judging by the cosmetics worn by Hanzo, Widowmaker, and Echo, we believe the upcoming Battlepass might be centered around a Halloween theme or even something glorifying a dark aesthetic. Judging by their appearances, they all seem to be bestowed with antagonistic appearances with intimidating horror elements.

New maps

Expand Tweet

A new map seems to be in the works for Season 7 of Overwatch 2. The information suggests that it will be a Control map located on the shores of a bustling sea. The roadmap released by Blizzard definitely indicates the release of a new Hero, a new map, and a multitude of other additions.

With Illari's recent release, we are skeptical with regard to the release of a new Hero. However, a Control Map has definitely been something the developer has sought to add, and this leak seems to reinforce the very same fact.

From what we gather, the upcoming map will reportedly be known as "Tupua" or "Ulavale."