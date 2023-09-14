"Its shocking how much people hate Hanzo": Overwatch 2 content creator gets flamed for playing Hanzo

Popular Overwatch 2 content creator, Arrge, recently posted on X (now Twitter) about the length of toxicity and hatred he receives for playing Hanzo in-game. While it is an entirely wrong means to approach the situation, the Overwatch 2 community has long been affected by the torment that Hanzo has the potential to afflict in-game.

Arrge, resorting to Twitter, posted the following:

"Its shocking how much people hate Hanzo."

With this, he attached numerous images showcasing the toxicity directed towards him for simply mastering and playing a Hero he has grown to enjoy.

Overwatch 2 players still frustrated with Hanzo's one-shot mechanic

The toxicity directed toward Arrge is entirely undeserving, however, the problem at hand that frustrates Overwatch 2 players is what needs to be dealt with. Hanzo and his potential to one-shot have been a hot topic of controversy in OW2's community for the longest duration.

While the developers believed that addressing his Sonic Arrows and his draw-string mechanics to be the solution to balancing Hanzo, clearly, it was not the case. As discussed above, the real problem affecting the game was his ability to simply one-shot players by fluke or skill.

While the Widowmaker changes definitely addressed the oppression she caused across different tiers of Competitive lobbies, Hanzo's power remained unchecked and unfettered. With no damage fall-off, Hanzo, even in Season 6, remains the only Hero with the capability to one-shot people across the map.

While there is an extremely high skill ceiling to mastering a Hero as complex as Hanzo, the frustrating part of the experience is those erratic and random arrows being spammed into a choke point, inevitably leading to a player's elimination.

The developers from Blizzard Entertainment agreed with an official statement that the 'one-shot meta' had no place in a game like OW2. With initial seasons being dominated by heroes such as Widowmaker, Sojourn, and Roadhog, constantly abusing their potential to one-shot, the community celebrated when necessary nerfs were put in place.

While his potential to eliminate 250 HP heroes did get nerfed (namely Mei and Reaper), with most of the Damage and Support heroes being 200HP or less, the game remained unaffected by these changes.

Heroes in Overwatch 2 either have the potential to execute a combo to eliminate players, such as Doomfist, or even Ana, or they have the power to one-shot players, like Widowmaker.

Hanzo falls somewhere in between where he has been offered not only the potential to one shot, the ability to burst down Heroes with Storm Arrows, but also additionally the ability to climb and dash, making him a terror on the battlefield.

Naturally, it is understandable that the community wants to see Hanzo nerfed. If nothing else, at least his one-shot capability needs to be addressed or reworked in a future update.

