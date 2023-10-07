Overwatch 2 Season 7 'Rise of Darkness' is right around the corner, and fans are ready to get their grinding boots on. Season 6 has received amazing feedback and featured some of the most balanced changes the game has ever seen. However, there still remains the underlying issue of Tanks in the game suffering from an excessive amount of crowd-control (CC), making their role feel almost unplayable.

However, on the note of a new Season, our article will explore how players can have their systems pre-load the OW2 Seasonal content on their PCs and have a seamless transition into the new Season. For a more detailed brief, read below.

Steps to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 7 Rise of Darkness update on Battle.net

As we enter into a new Season of Overwatch 2, players will be able to pre-download the updated content for the game before it goes live on the main build. Season 7 is scheduled to roll out on October 10, 2023, and here is how you can get access to the Rise of Darkness update beforehand:

Launch the Battle.net client. Log in with your in-game credentials. Navigate to the 'Games' tab on the top left of the screen. 'Click on Overwatch 2', then navigate to the 'Download Pre-release content' text, which will be highlighted under the 'Play' button. Proceed with this option to swiftly pre-download the unreleased content. Upon the new Season's release, you will be able to play the game directly without any further updates required.

Following these steps will allow you to easily keep your game updated and ready to go for the upcoming Season of OW2. We speculate the update size will be anywhere between 3GB to 5GB, considering the amount of content the developers are releasing.

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 7 Rise of Darkness?

OW2's Rise of Darkness has a lot in store for players, starting with the brand-new Sombra rework. The Hero is receiving some much-needed changes, making her an overall better pick for team fights. Sombra's playstyle revolves around being pesky in the backline, and she will now be more team-centric, making her a devastating presence to opponents on the battlefield.

There is an upcoming Diablo 4 crossover with OW2, and not only is the game receiving a whole new LTM for the Halloween period but also an array of cosmetics to go along with it.

Furthermore, players will receive a bonus of 3,000 Overwatch Credits as compensation for the issues associated with the Anniversary Challenges in the game. For the first time ever, they will also be able to purchase all the newly released heroes (Lifeweaver, Kiriko, Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Ramattra) using these credits between October 10, 2023, and October 17, 2023.

