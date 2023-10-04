Overwatch 2 Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin: How to get, customizations, and more

October has brought the season of spooks to commercial franchises worldwide, and Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is no exception. As part of the Battle Pass for its seventh season, the shooter will feature a Hanzo Mythic skin called Onryō Hanzo. A trend that started with the Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin, the premium cosmetic for the Japanese archer will have multiple variants and customizations.

Overwatch 2 enthusiasts will be interested in knowing more details about the upcoming Hanzo Mythic skin. This article gives you an overview of everything known about it so far.

How to get the Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 Season 7

The official Overwatch 2 X (previously Twitter) page announced that the Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin will be part of the upcoming Season 7 Battle Pass. To get your hands on this limited-edition cosmetic, you must purchase the premium edition of the Battle Pass, which costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins. In terms of real-world currency, this comes to around US$ 10 (or equivalent regional price tier).

As with all Mythic skins, the Onryō Hanzo will be available in Tier 80 of the Season 7 Battle Pass. This is the last tier of the Battle Pass and will take a fair amount of grinding to unlock. That said, there are a few ways to get there quickly.

Instead of paying just US$9.99, you can pay US$19.99 to get 20 tier skips. Being able to skip one-fourth of the track grants you a massive headstart. Additionally, purchasing the key to the Premium track early in the season is more effective than buying it later since you can capitalize on the 20% XP boost it grants you for a longer time.

All Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin customizations and features in Overwatch 2 Season 7

The Mythic skins have had customization options since Season 3. The Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin is no exception. After unlocking the cosmetic, you will be able to tinker with the variant of the skin you wish to equip.

The Halloween-themed skin for the Japanese Damage Hero will have three variants, each with a unique color palette and weapon. After reaching Tier 80 of the Premium Battle Pass track, you can customize the kind of bow you wish to equip, the look you want to sport, and the color scheme of the variant you want to show off.

The three thematic options for the upcoming Hanzo Mythic skin are red, blue, and gray. They will feature special sound effects for each of Hanzo's abilities, and his Ultimate, Dragonstrike, will also get special visual effects.

Overall, the Onryō Hanzo Mythic skin looks promising and will be available as soon as Overwatch 2 Season 7 starts on October 10, 2023. Until then, you can check out all the Hanzo skins in Overwatch 2 to date.