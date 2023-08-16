Blizzard Entertainment has released a plethora of quality content for Overwatch 2 since the game's initial stages. Amid all the exclusive items the game offers, skins are one aspect that the community is always hyped about. While there are multiple heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster, the heart-throbbing Hanzo skins are the ones that several players adore due to their uniqueness and look.

Hanzo is popular for his ability to one-shot any DPS or Support characters. Players with remarkable aim can easily utilize this member of the Shimada clan to create a nuisance on the battlefield and finish off their adversaries. Hanzo can also flank enemies with his movements and ability to climb on walls to reach higher grounds. Over the years, this lethal assassin has been in a lot of great plays.

This article will guide you on all the available skins for Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

All Hanzo skins in Overwatch 2: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary skins

In Overwatch 2, the Hero skins are categorized into four types.

Common (Free)

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Common skins (Free)

Overwatch 2 has to offer two common skins to choose from.

1) Classic Hanzo

Players can enjoy classic Hanzo skin, which was made accessible in 2016 alongside the release of Overwatch.

Classic Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Overwatch 2 Hanzo

Following the release of Overwatch 2, the developers slightly modified the original Hanzo skin and re-released it.

Overwatch 2 Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rare Skins

Overwatch 2 offers a total of 4 rare Hanzo skins.

1) Azuki Hanzo

Azuki Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

2) Kinoko Hanzo

Kinoko Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

3) Midori Hanzo

Midori Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

4) Sora Hanzo

Sora Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

Epic Skins

A total of 8 epic rarity skins are available for Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

1) Cloud Hanzo

Cloud Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

2) Dragon Hanzo

Dragon Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

3) Nihon Hanzo

The Blizzard overlords first introduced this skin in the Summer Games event of 2021 alongside many skins for other heroes.

Price: Event exclusive

4) Demon Hanzo

Overwatch 2 developers have revealed the Demon Hanzo skin during the Halloween Terror Event.

Price: 750 Overwatch Credits

5) Kyogisha Hanzo

The devs first made this skin accessible in 2021. Players were rewarded with the Kyogisha Hanzo skin after completing the Kanezaka Challenge.

Price: Event exclusive

6) Festival Hanzo

This Epic rarity skin was available with the Season 4 Battle Pass of Overwatch 2.

Festival Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Battle Pass exclusive

7) Koi Hanzo

The Koi Hanzo skin is not available in the Hero gallery. However, players can purchase this skin when it appears in their Item shop rotation.

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Legendary Skins

Legendary rarity skins have something unique about it. There are 14 legendary skins available for Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

1) Young Hanzo

The son of the former master of the Shimada clan, Hanzo, had received some training to succeed his father as the family’s head.

Young Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

2) Young Master Hanzo

This is the blue variant of the Young Hanzo skin. It demonstrates a different iteration of the hero.

Young Master Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

3) Okami Hanzo

This legendary Hanzo is available through the Item shop rotation or via purchasing the Watchpoint pack.

Okami Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

4) Lone Wolf Hanzo

This Legendary rarity skin is just a different variant of the Okami Hanzo skin with a touch of Red and Olive.

Lone Wolf Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

5) Kabuki Hanzo

This skin made its first appearance in 2018. Hanzo is decked out in traditional Japanese attire, including a completely painted face in the color of the Japanese flag (White and Red).

Kabuki Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

6) Huang Zhong Hanzo

An artist named Shan Qiao first made a concept art of this skin. Blizzard devs adapted it and released this skin during the Lunar New Year event in 2019.

Huang Zhong Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

7) Scion Hanzo

This legendary rarity skin was first revealed during the Archives event of Overwatch in 2018.

Scion Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainments)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

8) Cyberninja Hanzo

The Cyberninja Hanzo was first introduced during the Overwatch Anniversary event.

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

9) Dark Wolf Hanzo

This Legendary rarity skin was also made accessible during the Overwatch Anniversary event. It is a black-and-white version of the Okami skin.

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

10) Wave Hanzo

This Hanzo skin was released as part of the Overwatch Summer Games collection of 2019.

Wave Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

11) Dai-Tengu Hanzo

This skin was first introduced during the Halloween Terror event of 2020. It has a mature look, with Hanzo donning a white beard. The archer becomes a genuine nightmare in this skin.

Dai Tengu Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

12) Casual Hanzo

The skin was adapted from Hanzo’s appearance in the Overwatch comic “Reflections” from last year.

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

13) Cyber Dragon Hanzo

Cyber Dragon Hanzo skin was part of the Cyber Dragon bundle that was introduced in 2022. This skin can be accessible when it appears in Overwatch 2's Item shop rotation.

Price: 1900 Overwatch Coins

14) Cupid Hanzo

This Legendary rarity skin was first introduced during the Valentine's Day event of 2023. Players may purchase this skin through the Overwatch 2-item shop.

Price: 1900 Overwatch Coins

For more Hanzo-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.