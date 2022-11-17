Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack: Discounted price, skins included, how to get, and more

Despite being an ability-based hero shooter, one of the unique selling points of Overwatch 2 has always been interesting skins for different characters within the game. Blizzard's popular multiplayer game has an elaborate list of characters, each with their own unique abilities. Not just that, the different iterations of the skins that they have are quite unique as well.

Just like every other game that offers cosmetics, skins in Overwatch 2 generally have to be purchased using real currency within the in-game store. Often, these skins are sold as a pack or a bundle. Therefore, whenever someone purchases a pack, not only do they receive a skin, but plenty of other goodies as well.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack

To obtain the latest Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, players will have to head into the game itself and purchase it from the in-game store. Currently, the bundle can be found under the Seasonal tab.

Alternatively, players can purchase the pack from the Battle.net launcher itself. It should appear in the featured column in the launcher when Overwatch 2 is selected. Normally priced at $39.99, players who grab this offer will now be able to purchase the Watchpoint Pack for $23.99, thanks to a 40% discount. It's unclear how long this offer will last, so those interested in purchasing this pack need to do so as soon as possible.

What's included in the Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2?

🦊New Hero: Kiriko

2 Legendary Hero Skins: Soldier, Cassidy

Battle Pass Season 1

🪙Overwatch Coins 2000

Legendary Edition Skins Included



Original price: $39.99 -> $23.99



Here's where things get interesting. Fans who purchase the Watchpoint Pack will also receive the Season 1 Battle Pass if they haven't already. Presently, the Battle Pass has 80 tiers with unlockable skins for every hero in the game. By purchasing the Battle Pass, players will be able to access all 35 heroes in the game.

Interestingly enough, players who purchase the game's Battle Pass will be able to access Kiriko as well. Those who don't have the Battle Pass will have to reach level 55 in order to unlock and use this hero in the game.

Besides a free Battle Pass, this Watchpoint Pack contains some really interesting skins. The Space Raider Cassidy and Space Raider Soldier 76 skins are the most attractive options in this bundle. Apart from that, there are a few other Legendary and Epic skins which are included with this bundle.

To top it off, players will receive a whopping 2000 Coins for purchasing this pack. For the uninitiated, Coins are the in-game currency that players can use to purchase other cosmetics in Overwatch 2, much like Silver in Destiny 2. Essentially, purchasing this pack works out cheaper in comparison to just purchasing coins in the game. Here's the breakdown for the coin prices:

500 Coins: $4.99

1,000 Coins: $9.99

2,200 Coins: $19.99

5,700 Coins: $49.99

11,600 Coins: $99.99

To summarize, it's up to the players themselves to decide if this pack is good enough for them to purchase it or not. At the end of the day, given the number of items that it contains and its pricing, it's a fairly cheap bundle with some interesting skins.

