How to counter Kikiro in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has quite a few heroes that players can experiment with in the game. These heroes belong to three classes: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Tanks are capable of absorbing a lot of incoming fire, Damage heroes can dish out a lot of damage pretty quickly, and Support heroes excel at keeping their teammates alive.

Kikiro is a Support hero in Overwatch 2. Aided by her Kitsune spirit, she trained with Genji and Hanzo during her formative days. She's got an interesting skill set that can be used to annoy and disrupt the enemy team.

Exploring Kikiro's abilities and counter picks in Overwatch 2

As mentioned above, Kikiro is mainly a Support hero. As a Support, Kikiro's primary objective is to make sure that her teammates survive the enemy onslaught. In tough situations, however, Kikiro can also go on the offensive and damage her enemies as well, but she's best used in a healer role.

That said, Kikiro doesn't have a lot of health, so she usually needs to keep her distance from the enemy. The ideal way to progress with Kikiro would be to pair her up with either a Tank or a Damage-type hero. They can go on a rampage while Kikiro keeps healing them. It's a nice synergy that benefits both heroes at the same time. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of the skills that she brings into battle in Overwatch 2.

Kikiro's abilities in Overwatch 2

Since she is a Support hero, Kikiro is capable of healing her teammates and increasing their survivability.

Healing Ofuda (Primary Fire): This is Kikiro's primary fire. Her Healing Ofuda has a range of 35 meters and can heal 13 HP per talisman.

Kunai (Secondary Fire): Kikiro's Kunai deals around 72.72 damage per second, and they travel at a speed of 90 m/s.

Wall Climb (Passive Ability): Kikiro can scale up walls by jumping towards them.

Swift Step: When Swift Step is triggered, Kikiro can teleport directly to any ally. This ability works through walls as well. However, the ability has a cooldown of 7 seconds.

Protection Suzu: Protection Suzu heals allies and removes most debuffs from them. It has a cooldown of 14 seconds.

Kitsune Rush: This is Kikiro's ultimate that summons the fox spirit. Allies who follow this fox will receive a boost to their movement and attack speed. Their ability cooldowns will also be reduced.

Kikiro's counters

Kikiro is a hero that loves playing from the backlines. The best way to eliminate her would be by closing in on the distance from her. That said, here are some of the heroes that can be used to counter the little fox:

Widowmaker

Bastion

Genji

Winston

Widowmaker is probably the best counter to Kikiro in Overwatch 2. Since this hero deals damage with a sniper rifle, she can easily bag a headshot to eliminate Kikiro without having to worry about her Kunais too much.

Genji's speed also makes him a viable choice against Kikiro. Swift Step is Kikiro's biggest asset, so she won't usually find herself in many 1v1 situations. Genji can easily close the gap with his sheer speed and take Kikiro out. Bastion can shred through Kikiro because of her small health pool, and Winston is a Tank with a high damage output capacity that can easily threaten Kikiro.

