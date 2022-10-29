How to counter Widowmaker in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard's latest take on the hero-shooter genre, which was released on October 4 as a free-to-play game. It is a moderately paced title that requires complete focus at all times with a strong presence of mind to overcome the continuous hurdles brought forward by the opposing team.

Overwatch 2 has three classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Widowmaker belongs to the damage category and possesses some unique and handy abilities that allow her to go about hunting on maps from safe distances.

Widowmaker has a total of three abilities excluding her primary weapon, which makes her extremely lethal and tricky to deal with.

Overwatch 2 Widowmaker excels at long-range skirmishes

Overwatch 2 features all the previous heroes and maps from its prequel along with a few new heroes and map pool changes for game modes. The publishers introduced a few tweaks to the heroes and their abilities as well for the migration process from the original 6v6 format to a more standard 5v5.

Widowmaker is originally from Annecy, France, according to Overwatch lore, and is a deadly trained assassin who understands the importance of stealth and distance. She is capable of holding her own even at close range but excels at long-range skirmishes.

Widowmaker’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Before delving into Widowmaker's counters, it is important to note her abilities. She uses a hybrid weapon that is capable of becoming a sniper rifle or an assault rifle depending on what the situation calls for. Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description.

Widow’s Kiss (Primary Fire): Her primary weapon fires like any other automatic assault weapon but transforms into a sniper rifle with a right click to enable the scoped mode.

Grappling Hook (L-Shift): Fires a hook that grabs onto edges and pulls her towards the edge.

Venom Mine (E): Launches a proximity trap that damages enemies in the effective range.

Infra-Sight (Ultimate): Reveals the position of all enemies for a short duration for herself and the entire team on the screen.

Widowmaker counters

Widowmaker is not the most hard-to-kill hero in Overwatch 2 but she is one of the heroes who can take down multiple damage and support heroes with one clean headshot. She can be quickly removed with a swift push and burst of damage.

Here is a list of heroes who can quickly dispose Widowmaker from her post.

Sombra D.Va Junkrat Sojourn

Sombra can move about the map without being spotted and appear behind Widowmaker to burst her down with the primary SMG that she uses. Additionally, she can hack Widow and disable her escape ability to corner her for an easy takedown.

D.Va has the ability to block incoming projectiles very efficiently, which can render the lethality of a Widowmaker useless. Combining this with D.Va’s ability to fly up and take the fight to Widow is a very useful method to take her down with a barrage of missiles fired on her.

Junkrat is one of the most annoying damage heroes who is a great pick to deny area control. He can be used to drive Widowmaker out of her safe corners at distances and then eject towards her location to bombard and eliminate her.

Sojourn is a standard damage hero but has a burst damage ability in her primary weapon itself that can inflict critical damage on enemies when connected with a headshot. She is also capable of jumping to significant heights that can be used to push a Widowmaker who is posted as a sniper in hard-to-reach locations.

These are some of the best heroes who can deal with a Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 and also a list of heroes that a Widow player should look out for in a match. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more hero counters and game guides.

