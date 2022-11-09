Overwatch 2 Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

Overwatch 2 players have been treated to amazing hero skins and exciting goodies since the launch of the game.

A new line of featured skins has now been released for the title, giving some of its heroes a complete makeover. One of the skins that have been getting a lot of attention is found within the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle.

What is included in Overwatch 2's Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle?

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle 🏹



🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle 🏹🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/GBgyz9Ckqc

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle in Overwatch 2 comes with four items:

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Legendary Hero skin

"You must make an ally of your fear" common voice line

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Common spray

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Rare player icon

More details about the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Legendary Hero skin

The latest Hanzo skin adds a futuristic look to the traditional Japanese attire of the hero. Since the character is an archer, his quiver has also received special attention.

The skin provides Hanzo with gray apparel featuring yellow and purple accents, as well as a dragon on his left arm, reminiscent of his ultimate called Dragonstrike. His iconic Storm Bow also gets a similar makeover.

Hanzo is also given a mask that has two horns, giving him the appearance of a demon. In order to match the Cyber theme of the bundle, the skin makes the hero's hair yellow and purple in color to resemble broken wires.

More details about the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Common Spray

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Common Spray in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The spray shows Hanzo loading his Storm Bow with an arrow. It displays the hero against a background of dragon-like purple patterns.

In this spray, Hanzo also wears a poker face that resembles his stoic demeanor.

More details about the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Rare player icon

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Rare player icon in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The player icon comes with a gray-faced Hanzo mask with the same purple and yellow accents on a pink/red background. There are also two arrows pointing upward behind the mask.

How to get the Cyber Dragon Hanzo bundle and how much it costs

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle in the in-game shop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle can be purchased from the Overwatch 2 store. It is available in the 'Featured' section of the in-game shop for a price of 1900 Overwatch coins. This translates to less than $20 in real life.

Overwatch coins are the currency used in the game. They can be purchased for the following amounts:

500 Coins: $4.99

1000 Coins: $9.99

2200 Coins: $19.99

5700 Coins: $49.99

11600 Coins: $99.99

This is all players need to know about the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle in Overwatch 2.

Hanzo can be a difficult hero to use in the game. However, he can be incredibly rewarding when one learns how to utilize him correctly.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

