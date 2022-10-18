New Cyberpunk skins leaked for Overwatch 2 - featuring Cyber Hanzo, Widow, and D.Va

Overwatch 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the highly popular MOBA game that brought a new meaning to the term synergy back in 2016. The new game was released just two weeks ago and saw a tremendous rise in its player base, which is growing every day.

Overwatch 2 also brings back all the heroes from the original, with newly updated skins, while also giving players the option to switch to their Overwatch look. The free-to-play game also includes many additional skins that players can buy using Overwatch League Tokens or Overwatch coins.

A new leak has recently revealed a look at several new outfits with a cyberpunk theme for some of the Overwatch 2 heroes. Read on below to learn more about this new development.

More Cyberpunk Skins in Overwatch 2?

A cyberpunk skin isn’t new to Overwatch 2, as the character Genji already has a mythic skin in the game, which can be unlocked after reaching level 20 in the Battle Pass. As a mythic skin, the look also comes with a complete visual overhaul, customized tools, and new voice lines.

However, the new leak (courtesy of Twitter user @OverwatchNaeri) showcases a ton of new skins for characters such as Hanzo, Widowmaker, D.Va, and more. These skins are similar to Genji’s mythic skin and seem to completely overhaul the characters’ look, turning them into cyborgs. The heroes featured in the video are Hanzo, Widowmaker, D.Va, Junkrat, Zenyatta, Roadhog & Sojourn.

Note: Soldier 76 and one of Zenyatta’s skins in the video are already available in the in-game shop. Soldier’s skin can be bought as part of the Seasonal Watchpoint Pack, and Zen’s skin is available in the Overwatch League section.

Widowmaker, Hanzo, Zenyatta and Roadhog Cyberpunk skins have their own unique effects.



And the Widowmaker cat ears and the new Legendary Junkrat skin look really well designed too.



Many have speculated that this video is from the artist who designed the skins, giving their followers a highlight of what’s to come. Youtube commenter Peter Possum pointed out that the video was taken at Lightbox Expo, a convention for artists, where it was first shown.

While no official news regarding these skins has yet been revealed, it might be prudent to point out that the level of detail in most of them makes them good candidates for mythic-level loot. As such, we might just get one of these each season, possibly as a battle pass reward similar to Genji’s.

Fans undoubtedly have many questions after this new leak. Will we be getting similar skins for all the characters? Possibly. When will these skins drop? At this time, we have no idea. But, it is advisable to wait for the second season announcement, or at the very least, wait for an official look at one of them.

