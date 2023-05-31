Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Hanzo

Hanzo Shimada, the master archer, has been a popular pick among Overwatch 2 players since the game's inception. Fans of this legendary sniper from the Overwatch universe can look forward to new opportunities for team synergy. With his deadly arrows and unique abilities, Hanzo can provide consistent damage, area denial, and pick-off potential.

By combining Hanzo with specific heroes, players can create synergistic team compositions that maximize his impact on the battlefield. This article will explore the top five team compositions for Hanzo in Overwatch 2 based on extensive research and analysis.

Best Teams for Hanzo in Overwatch 2

1)Hanzo, Widowmaker, Winston, D.Va, Mercy

This composition focuses on maximizing the damage output of snipers while maintaining mobility and aggression. Hanzo and Widowmaker form a deadly duo, providing long-range damage and picks. Winston and D.Va dive into the enemy backline, creating chaos and disrupting the opposing team.

Mercy offers support, ensuring sustainability and swift rotations. The synergy between Hanzo and Widowmaker's burst damage potential and the dive tanks' disruption creates a potent threat that can overwhelm the enemy.

2) Hanzo, Orisa, Sigma, Baptiste, Zenyatta

This composition excels at holding positions and providing long-range damage. Hanzo's Storm Arrows and his ultimate, Dragonstrike, can be devastating when combined with the shield presence of Orisa and Sigma. Baptiste and Zenyatta offer ample healing and support.

This composition thrives on controlling choke points, denying enemy advances, and setting up powerful combo plays with Hanzo's Dragonstrike.

3) Hanzo, Reinhardt, Moira, Brigitte, Sombra

Players can swiftly dismantle enemy barriers with this composition, opening opportunities for key picks. Hanzo's Storm Arrows can rapidly shred enemy shields, enabling Reinhardt to initiate engagements. Moira provides strong healing, while Brigitte offers additional sustain and utility.

Sombra adds disruption and empowers the team to capitalize on the enemy's weakened defenses. Hanzo's Dragonstrike can be used to create space and force the enemy to reposition, making this team highly effective in close-quarters engagements.

4) Hanzo, Genji, Winston, Zenyatta, Brigette

This composition capitalizes on the mobility and high burst damage of dive heroes. Hanzo and Genji coordinate to eliminate key targets with their lethal combination of projectiles and swift strikes. Winston dives into the enemy backline, assisted by Zenyatta's Discord Orb and Brigette's crowd control.

Hanzo's Dragonstrike can be used to split the enemy team and secure kills. The dive support composition requires precise coordination and execution but produces devastating results.

5) Hanzo, Tracer, Sombra, Roadhog, Baptiste

Triple DPS compositions prioritize aggression and rapid eliminations. Hanzo provides consistent ranged damage, while Tracer and Sombra excel at flanking and disrupting the enemy backline.

Roadhog offers both tankiness and pick potential, with Baptiste providing necessary healing and damage amplification. This composition relies on individual skill and coordination of the DPS players to secure key picks and create openings for the team.

Hanzo's versatility as a sniper and his potent abilities make him a valuable asset in Overwatch 2. The team compositions explored in this article have highlighted only a few ways he can synergize with other heroes to create devastating plays and secure victories. From long-range sniping to close-quarters dives, Hanzo's adaptability allows him to excel in various playstyles and strategies.

Overwatch 2 players can experiment with different team compositions to unleash Hanzo's true potential. Whether coordinating with other snipers, breaking through enemy barriers, executing swift dives, or overwhelming opponents with burst damage, Hanzo remains a force to reckon with in Overwatch 2. Players will undoubtedly find new ways to utilize his skills and dominate the battlefield.

Mastering Hanzo and finding the perfect team composition will require practice, coordination, and adaptability, but the rewards in terms of devastating plays and victories are well worth the effort.

Players can look forward to unleashing the full potential of Hanzo in matches. So, grab your bow, take aim, and prepare to join Hanzo Shimada on an epic journey in Overwatch 2, where his skills as a master archer will continue to leave a lasting mark on the game's rich and ever-evolving meta.

