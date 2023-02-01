Overwatch 2 Damage tier list (2023): All Heroes ranked from best to worst

Overwatch 2 is a highly anticipated follow-up to the original Overwatch game, bringing new heroes, maps, and game modes to the table. One of the most important factors is the hero you choose to play, and with the new additions in Overwatch 2, the hero pool has become even larger.

This means that players will have more choices when selecting their hero, which is why a damage tier list is crucial.

A damage tier list ranks all the heroes in Overwatch 2 based on their damage output, considering the hero's abilities, weapons, and other factors that can impact their damage. This list is constantly changing as the game updates and changes, but for now, here is the latest damage tier list for all heroes in Overwatch 2.

All DPS Heroes in Overwatch 2 ranked

S-Tier:

Ashe - Ashe is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with her ultimate ability, B.O.B. Her primary weapon is a lever-action rifle that deals significant damage. Her dynamite ability can also deal damage over time to multiple enemies.

Bastion - Bastion is a highly feared hero in Overwatch, known for its high damage output. Many players choose him for his quick and high-damage abilities. His default machine gun is slow but deals great damage, while his turret form has a faster machine gun that can quickly take down enemies. He also has a sticky grenade in his arsenal.

Widowmaker - Widowmaker is a damage hero with a long-range sniper rifle that deals much damage in one shot. Her venom mine ability also deals damage over time, making her a formidable opponent from a distance.

A-Tier:

Genji - Genji, the cybernetic ninja, is a high-skill damage hero in Overwatch 2. With the right player, he is mighty, equipped with shurikens that can be thrown in three at a time in a straight line or spread out. He also has a sword dash that deals damage and is recharged after a kill, a double jump for constant movement, and a reflect ability that sends enemy attacks back at them. Genji can quickly deal much damage and escape fights thanks to his fast movement and reflection ability.

Junkrat - Junkrat is a high-damage hero in Overwatch 2, with a high ceiling if you understand how his grenades bounce. His primary weapon is a grenade launcher, firing bouncing explosives that can quickly kill non-tank heroes with only a few hits. He also has two remotely detonated mines and a trap that deals damage and stops enemies. Junkrat's ultimate, Riptire, is a remotely controlled wheel that deals serious damage when detonated on enemies.

Sojourn - Sojourn is a new damage hero in Overwatch 2, similar to Soldier 76. She has a rapid-fire machine gun that charges her alt-fire railgun shot. Sojourn has a slide-and-jump combo for fast movement and a snare that deals damage and slows enemies. The railgun shot can one-shot non-tank enemies with a headshot. Her ultimate automatically fully charges the railgun for a short time, allowing it to fire off multiple high-damage shots quickly.

Soldier: 76 - Soldier: 76 is a versatile damage hero with a high damage output, especially with his heavy pulse rifle. His helix rockets deal significant damage, and his sprint ability allows him to get into position for a kill quickly.

Pharah - Pharah is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with her rocket launcher. Her barrage ability can deal a significant amount of damage to multiple enemies, making her a formidable opponent in the right hands.

B-Tier:

Cassidy - Cassidy is a damage hero with a high output, especially with his ultimate ability, Deadeye. His peacekeeper revolver deals significant damage, and his flashbang ability can disrupt enemies and set them up for an easy kill.

Hanzo - Hanzo is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with his dragonstrike ultimate ability. His storm arrow ability can deal a significant amount of damage quickly, and his sonic arrow ability can disrupt enemies and set them up for an easy kill.

Sombra - Sombra is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with her machine pistol. Her EMP ultimate ability can disrupt enemies and set them up for an easy kill, and her translocator ability allows her to reposition herself for a better shot quickly.

Symmetra - Symmetra is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with her photon projector. Her sentry turrets can also deal damage over time, making her a formidable opponent in the right hands.

C-Tier:

Torbjorn - Torbjorn is a damage hero with a high damage output with his hammer and forges hammer abilities. His molten core ultimate ability can also significantly damage multiple enemies, making him a formidable opponent in the right hands.

Reaper - Reaper is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with his shotguns. His wraith form ability allows him to escape danger or reposition himself for a better shot quickly, and his death blossoms ultimate ability can significantly damage multiple enemies.

Tracer - Tracer is a highly mobile damage hero that can deal a lot of damage in a short amount of time. Her pulse pistols deal consistent damage, and her recall ability allows her to quickly escape danger or reposition herself to get a better shot.

D-Tier:

Echo - Echo is an odd Overwatch/Overwatch 2 character with a primary fire that shoots 3 projectiles, sticky explosives, and a short-ranged beam that melts low-health enemies. While her kit is decent, she doesn't fit well in most team compositions. Her flying ability is limited, and she needs to be close to enemies for her abilities to be effective. Echo's ultimate is a gimmick, turning into an enemy character with an increased ultimate charge.

Mei - Mei is a damage hero with a high damage output, especially with her icicle ability. Her cryo-freeze ability can also disrupt enemies and set them up for an easy kill, and her ultimate ability, Blizzard, can significantly damage multiple enemies.

This Overwatch 2 damage tier list is subject to change as the game updates and changes, but for now, these are the best damage heroes in Overwatch 2. It's important to note that a hero's damage output is just one factor in their overall effectiveness. Choosing a hero that fits your playstyle and complements your team's composition is essential.

Overall, the Overwatch 2 damage tier list is a useful tool for players to make informed decisions about which hero to choose. Whether you're a veteran player or new to the game, this list will help you understand the strengths and weaknesses of each hero and how they fit into the overall meta. So, choose wisely, and most importantly, have fun.

