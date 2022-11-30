7 Overwatch 2 Heroes that beginners should try out

At launch, Overwatch 2 boasted an astounding roster of 35 playable heroes. Unlike other First Person Shooter games, the Blizzard title is renowned for introducing unique characters and abilities.

That said, it can be difficult for inexperienced players to choose their first warrior due to the sheer diversity of options. Thankfully, despite all the confusion, Overwatch 2 presents viable options for newcomers.

Easy to learn Heroes in Overwatch 2

7) Baptiste

Fans of standard shooters will be familiar with Baptiste, the combat medic in Overwatch 2. Even if you struggle with support heroes in Overwatch 2, Baptiste's moveset and powerful weapon will present an easy challenge.

His long-range rifle is a devastating weapon that may also be used as a healing tool by firing rounds of healing pelts. These pelts can determine numerous battles by healing a significant number of teammates inside their burst radius. Since the gun essentially reverses what many shooters teach players, it is an excellent tool for beginners.

6) Sojourn

One of the newest heroes in Overwatch 2, Sojourn poses a serious threat to the enemy. She is incredibly mobile, quick, and capable of incredibly high damage output. Furthermore, Sojourn is a great choice for beginners.

Her railgun fires automatic bullets, which builds up energy for a rail burst — a nimble, long-range attack that may instantly eliminate opponents. Sojourn uses both automatic and precise weapons, depending on your preference.

5) D.Va

D.Va is a somewhat unconventional Overwatch hero. The fighter stands out due to her two unique health reserves.

While D.Va's enormous mech suit allows her to use a variety of skills, an involuntary ejection follows when she runs out of health. This leads to her becoming terribly exposed.

That said, D.Va can still participate with her light rifle and quickly charge up another mech suit to re-enter the fight. This second wind is ideal for newbies who don't want to keep losing to accomplished players.

4) Lucio

At all skill levels, Lucio is presumably the most dependable healer. The character can heal or hasten nearby allies by blasting music. Players will only need to be nearby to heal their team.

Those at any skill level may perform admirably as Lucio because of his area-of-effect healing, which ensures that every teammate remains healthy.

The rest of his skills are pretty decent, too. His ability to skate up any surface while mounted on a wall provides a whole new movement system to learn and master. It's also helpful in dodging enemy strikes. Overall, Lucio is simple to use, challenging to learn and capable of deciding any match.

3) Mercy

Mercy is the ideal support character in Overwatch 2. Her staff clings to comrades and offers quick, effective healing. Mercy's simplicity doesn't diminish her significance on the battlefield, as she can determine victory or defeat, all by herself.

Even if teammates are receiving a ton of damage, her healing speed can keep up and offer support.

Mercy's Resurrection ability, which enables her to revive fallen comrades, is her greatest strength. This trait comes to the fore in team battles.

Furthermore, Mercy serves as a great introduction to supporting heroes. She will impart knowledge of group dynamics and teach new players about prioritizing phases on the battlefield.

2) Soldier: 76

As the most conventional FPS character in Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 is a solid choice for beginners. He has an automatic weapon that is useful at any range.

Then comes his ability to create a healing field, enabling him to heal himself and his adjacent allies.

Last but not least, he has the ability to sprint, which is coveted by every FPS player. This is because, unlike other shooters, Overwatch doesn't incorporate sprinting as a basic mechanic. His most powerful skill, Tactical Visor, will automatically target and kill adversaries, reducing the importance of accuracy.

1) Reinhardt

Since the arrival of Overwatch 2, Reinhardt has been a traditional tank hero who has excelled in a variety of team setups. The character's strength is his massive shield, which can protect the entire squad. This is a great resource for beginners, as it demonstrates the function of tanks.

Coupled with that, Reinhardt can deal significant damage with his enormous hammer and extremely effective shield. A few melee blows can quickly dispatch the majority of adversaries.

Poll : 0 votes