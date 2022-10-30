How to counter Torbjörn in Overwatch 2?

Being a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2, Torbjörn's primary responsibilities include securing as many eliminations as possible for his team and dealing damage to enemies. This dwarf hero should not be underestimated due to his small stature, as he possesses abilities that can devastate an entire team in a matter of minutes.

That being said, Torbjörn is somewhat limited in his capacity to push in and deal damage. He lacks mobility and isn't well-suited for aggressive plays. However, Torbjörn excels at holding down a site and preventing enemies from taking over it.

Pharah, Echo, and more heroes to counter Torbjörn in Overwatch 2

Torbjörn isn't new to Overwatch 2. He has been present in the series since the launch of the original title back in May 2016.

Torbjörn is an engineer who can build turrets that automatically track enemies and shoot at them. Moreover, he possesses a Rivet gun that allows him to deal sufficient damage to foes that are close to him. While he is capable of long-range engagements, he shines especially in close-quarter fights.

His ultimate ability, 'Molten Core,' can stop enemies from moving through crucial areas by forming pools of molten slag that deal massive and sustained damage.

Due to his varied ability set, countering Torbjörn isn't easy. Here are some of the best Hero suggestions to counter this deadly engineer in Overwatch 2:

1) Pharah

Pharah as a counter to Torbjörn (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah is one of the best counter heroes to Torbjörn. Since the engineer Hero shines at close-range engagements, Pharah can deal with him easily. Her ability to rain down fire on her enemies keeps her away from trouble on the ground. She can take down Torbjörn or his turrets without taking damage herself. Moreover, Pharah can conveniently evade Torbjörn's 'Molten Core' and navigate around him.

2) Junkrat

Junkrat as a counter to Torbjörn (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junkrat, a crazy demolitionist, is deadly and can deal critical damage. His Frag Launcher can take down Torbjörn's turrets within a matter of seconds. Additionally, because Torbjörn is immobile, Junkrat can easily trap him, making him a static target that can be easily killed.

The same is true for Junkrat's RIP-Tire, which can pursue Torbjörn and kill him with a single strike due to his lack of mobility.

3) Echo

Echo as a counter to Torbjörn (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo is an excellent hero to combat Torbjörn, just like Pharah is. She can fly through the map, dodging the engineer hero's lethal blows. She can land her sticky bombs on Torbjörn with ease due to his immobility, which can cause significant harm. If all else fails, Echo can use her Duplicate power to transform into Torbjörn himself and counter the Hero in all the venues he excels at.

4) Sombra

Sombra as a counter to Torbjörn (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is unique among Damage heroes. She possesses special 'Hack' powers that prevent her enemies from using their abilities. This is a great counter for Torbjörn as his turrets can hold down areas for a long time. Once he is disabled and stripped of his utilities, Sombra's team can easily push an area and take control of it.

5) Widowmaker

Widowmaker as a counter to Torbjörn (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker's strengths in Overwatch 2 are Torbjörn's weaknesses and vice-versa. While the former is meant for long-range engagements, the latter excels at close-quarter scenarios. Taking advantage of such situations, Widowmaker can assist her team by targeting Torbjörn from afar or by destroying his equipment without being exposed to them.

This is all there is to know about countering Torbjörn in Overwatch 2. All of the heroes on the list have unique playstyles that can defeat the deadly engineer by exploiting his flaws.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play hero shooter title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

