How to unlock Torbjörn in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the highly popular MOBA game, originally released in 2016. Like its predecessor, the new iteration is set to become one of the most successful games of all time, especially since it is now a free-to-play title.

Overwatch 2 is much the same as the original game and brings back all the iconic heroes as playable characters. Torbjörn is one such hero. He is one of the greatest weaponsmiths in the world of Overwatch, the biological father of Brigitte, and took Bastion under his wing.

In this guide to Overwatch 2, I’ll take you through Torbjörn’s abilities, class, and role in the team. In addition, I’ll include some tips on how to best play him in a match and the ideal strategies for the hero. So, if you’re looking to learn more about Torbjörn, you may find what you’re looking for in the sections below.

How to unlock Torbjörn in Overwatch 2

While new players do not have access to all heroes when they first boot up Overwatch 2, they can choose from a select 15 to play as and complete the First Time User Experience (FTUE) to unlock the rest of the playable roster.

However, Torbjörn is one such hero, one of the 15 that is freely accessible at the beginning of the game. Thus, you may find yourself playing the character in the game's early stages and may be looking for more insight into the hero and his game mechanics.

Torbjörn’s class and abilities:

Torbjörn's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Torbjörn is a damage class hero in Overwatch 2 and thus possesses a new passive ability that comes with his role. This ability grants the hero a 25% increase in reload and movement speed for 2.5 seconds after an elimination. This encourages players to quickly dip in and out of combat and take more risks.

Torbjörn’s abilities are designed to deal significant damage quickly and from a distance. He can work well with ranged heroes to increase their effectiveness and is also built so that he can survive a couple of hits despite his relatively low health pool. Below is a list of all his abilities.

Rivet Gun: Torbjörn has two weapons he can utilize in combat, one of which is the Rivet Gun, which is a ranged option. It comes with two firing modes: the primary fire shoots long-range projectiles, while the alt-fire is a powerful short-range blast.

Forge Hammer: This is Torbjörn’s melee weapon, which he can use to attack enemies or repair his turret.

Deploy Turret: Torbjörn deploys a mechanical turret in the field, which can then automatically target enemies from long range. This ability’s cooldown will only start after the turret is destroyed.

Self-Destruct: Destroys the turret on command.

Overload: This ability allows Torbjörn to gain a burst of extra health and increases attack power, reload, and movement speed.

Molten Core: When this ultimate ability is used, Torbjörn switches to his third weapon, a slag launcher. When fired, it shoots out molten slag, which lands on floors and walls, lasting for over 10 seconds, and deals damage to any enemy caught within the area.

Those are all the abilities that Torbjörn possesses in Overwatch 2. The following section deals with some tips for the character, his role in the team, and the best way to utilize him in battle.

Tips for Torbjörn:

Torbjörn deploys his turret (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Torbjörn’s role in Overwatch 2 is of a defender, and his turret comes in handy for either projecting teammates or an escort target. This is his iconic ability and grants the team a boost to their combined attack power, especially when appropriately timed, and is excellent for shredding enemy shields.

Torbjörn’s Rivet Gun is an excellent tool to deal damage from long-range using its primary fire and in close quarters with its alternate ability. Both uses deal significant damage and can bring down heroes when backed up by teammates. Overload can quickly get Torbjörn out of sticky situations and make him harder to kill.

Molten Core can be used effectively as a method to deny areas. Enemies will generally tend to avoid areas enveloped with lava, limiting their movement and turning them into easy targets. Coupled with AOE attacks from other heroes, it can also deal lethal damage.

And that’s all you need to know about Torbjörn in Overwatch 2. Did you find the guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like on the article? You may even comment down below and let us know what other features you’d like to see on the site. Keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2, and have a great day!

Poll : Will you be playing as Torbjörn in Overwatch 2? Yup Not really 0 votes