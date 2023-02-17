Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch: How to play, rewards, and more

The success of Overwatch 2 is a result of publisher Blizzard Entertainment creating a successful multiplayer experience. As part of Valentine's Day celebrations, a curious and humorous visual novel is available for players. "Loverwatch" features three romancable NPCs: Genji, Mercy, and Hanzo - the latter dressed as Cupid.

However, it should be noted that it is unavailable in-game or on the Battle.net client. So how do players get their hands on the novel? This article provides the information needed for players to obtain it.

Overwatch 2 players will find Loverwatch to be a different yet engaging experience

Loverwatch can be played on loverwatch.gg. Since it is a browser-based game, it is free to play.

Players will enter their character's name and select one of the first two characters to date: Genji and Mercy. The former is a DPS class hero who is a ninja. He specializes in projectile attacks using his shurikens but is also deadly at close range with his sword.

Meanwhile, the latter is arguably the most popular Support hero in the franchise. She can heal target allies or amplify their damage. Her ability to glide and remain armed with a pistol ensures she is not entirely defenseless.

None of these details matter in Loverwatch, however, as players will make love instead of war. The primary mode of gameplay is through linear dialog with choices that can have an effect on the character being romanced. Hence, players must choose the right words to make an impression.

Knowing the character's background also helps, as the narrative will reference these aspects. An example includes the Blackwatch incident, which involved Genji. While newcomers to the series can be a little confused, deep knowledge of the lore is not required to enjoy the game.

Players will talk through various hand-drawn backgrounds across familiar locales from the series' universe. There are three dates to sit through, and Cupid Hanzo will accompany the player regardless of whether they choose to pursue Mercy or Genji.

Hanzo is also romanceable as a secret third playthrough. Of course, each has their own unique personality, likes, dislikes, and more, so players must pick the right option to inch closer to winning their hearts (even though Cupid Hanzo features minimal effort compared to the other two). This is also because there are prizes to be won for being successful.

What rewards are included in this visual novel?

Listed below are all the rewards available after overcoming the challenges:

Genji's Peace: Icon, Title, and Intro

Mercy's Angel: Icon, Title, and Intro

Hanzo's Cupid: Icon, Title

Valentne Cards

Card fronts

While the last two are downloadable pictures, everything else is redeemable in the main game. The Icon will be displayed on the player's profile, while the Title will be showcased under the username. Interestingly, while Hanzo's Cupid skin is available in-game, it can only be purchased from the Store in exchange for coins.

The special mode is only available to play until February 28, 2023.

