How to redeem Loverwatch rewards in Overwatch 2

On Valentine's Day, Overwatch 2 publisher Blizzard Entertainment announced "Loverwatch." It is a browser-based, free-to-play visual novel where players date three of the most popular heroes from the iconic multiplayer FPS series. Players will get to romance Genji, Mercy, and Cupid Hanzo in the short adventure game. Interestingly, players are rewarded for playing the game on top of being a fun non-canon experience.

These come in the form of Player Icons, titles, and even a highlight for Hanzo. While the VN is pretty straightforward to beat, fans may be wondering how to redeem these rewards thanks to its linear nature.

Players will need to log in to their Blizzard account to redeem Loverwatch rewards for Overwtach 2

Following are the steps to obtain the rewards:

Before starting the game, be sure to log in. Select Account on the top right corner of the screen and hit Log In Enter your account details. A successful log-in will show the username on the right. Play through the Loverwatch visual novel. Note that players must get good endings for each character so players will have to play through three times. This includes the two playthroughs for Genji and Mercy and a third shorter session with Cupid Hanzo, which is unlocked after romancing Mercy and Genji. Select New Game again to begin the Cupid Hanzo romance once the requirements have been met. After each path, players will be notified that they have received rewards for completion. Go back to the main menu for Loverwatch and select the Rewards option. A list of all unlocked rewards will be listed. Click on the Redeem tab where applicable to tie these goodies to your account. Players will receive the rewards within 48 hours. Players can sign in to the main game and check if they have obtained the Titles, Icons, and Highlight.

This is all players need to know to redeem the rewards for playing Loverwatch.

The premise of Loverwatch

Make your match NOW at Cupid Hanzo would like to formally invite you to…LOVERWATCH: The Ultimate Dating SimMake your match NOW at loverwatch.gg Cupid Hanzo would like to formally invite you to…LOVERWATCH: The Ultimate Dating Sim ✨💘Make your match NOW at loverwatch.gg 💕 https://t.co/nHZninzzZI

Players control the namable protagonist in the series' universe. Taking place across familiar locales from the Blizzard franchise, like Circuit Royal and Nepal, players will try to woo two key characters: Genji and Mercy. All with the help of Cupid Hanzo, of course.

While the visual novel is linear, players must pick from various dialogue options. But your "date" can respond eagerly or poorly depending on the choice made. The goal is to select the correct options to secure a Good Ending. Many scenarios will test the player's knowledge of the game's lore. But overall, it should be easy for new players to get through easily, even though some references will be foreign to them.

Loverwatch is available to play only until February 28, 2023. Play the game and grab the rewards before the final window. After this period, the game will be unavailable to play as the site will likely be taken down. However, the main game is a multiplayer FPS with a 5v5 setup against other players in either casual or competitive scenarios. It is also free to play and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

