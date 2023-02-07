Overwatch 2 Loverwatch Dating Sim: Start time, end date, and more

There seems to be no dearth of events in Overwatch 2. With Valentine's Day approaching, fans can participate in the game's Ultimate Valentine event. Notably, this will be Blizzard's first foray into conducting an event outside the virtual world.

As is common with every event in Overwatch 2, numerous cosmetic rewards will be up for grabs during Ultimate Valentine. However, its main highlight is Loverwatch, a dating sim.

Are Loverwatch and Overwatch 2 canon?

As mentioned in the Season 3 blog post, Loverwatch and Overwatch 2 aren't canon. The former is a non-canon text-based dating sim revolving around some of the characters from Blizzard's popular hero shooter.

Starting on February 13, players will be able to access the dating sim at Loverwatch.gg. The game will be available until February 28 and will feature about 30 minutes of gameplay. Players won't have to download any additional clients or files to access the game. They will be able to play it on the web client itself.

While playing Loverwatch, players will be able to choose between two paths: Genji and Mercy. With their choice of Overwatch 2 hero in place, they will be presented with text-based choices that will affect the final outcome of the overall game.

Based on the information in the blog post, there are two endings in Loverwatch. The first is a regular ending, while the other sports a secret one. Hanzo will play the role of Cupid and will help players as they navigate their way through Loverwatch.

As for the rewards, those who manage to unlock the secret ending in Loverwatch will receive a special "Play of the Game" highlight that can be used in-game. This dating sim will be available in the following languages: Korean, Japanese, Spanish, German, French, and English. Players can expect event-themed Hanzo, Genji, and Mercy skins to make an appearance in the in-game cosmetic store.

Ultimate Valentine event details

Loverwatch aside, the Ultimate Valentine event in the game will feature a brand new 4v4 limited-time mode. Apart from that, there are also some Support-themed challenges thrown in the mix. Like in every other event, players will be rewarded with cosmetics, including two skins of epic rarity, for completing some relevant challenges.

While the challenges are unclear, they will most probably be restricted to the limited-time mode itself. The Ultimate Valentine event begins on February 14 and will end on February 28 in Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes