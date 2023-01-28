Overwatch 2 leaks suggest new skins for Kiriko and Hanzo in Season 3 

A new leak regarding yet another Overwatch 2 skin has surfaced on the internet, according to a source. Blizzard is likely to introduce a brand new Hanzo skin, alongside the Kiriko skin, in Season 3.

Both are two extremely popular Overwatch characters. While Hanzo has always been in the major leagues of the Hero roster, Kiriko is a new addition to the list who was introduced with the sequel for the title. Since Blizzard has consistently been providing new cosmetics for the title, players will be happy to learn more about such additions.

Blizzard likely to introduce new Kiriko skin for Battlepass and the Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2 Shop

A Twitter user, who is also known by the tag of @_FireMonkey, has once again leaked a Hanzo skin that will possibly make its way to Overwatch 2. Unlike the Kiriko skin, the former will not be a part of the Battlepass. The cosmetic itself looks gorgeous and also shares resemblances from the Japanese heritage like the latter does.

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey It's a Legendary item shop skin that costs 1,900 Overwatch Coins. It's a Legendary item shop skin that costs 1,900 Overwatch Coins.

The leaker also shared a few important details regarding the skin. The post mentioned the price of the Legendary item that will cost around 1,900 Overwatch Coins. Players are already excited to own it in the game as many have also shared their desire to start playing this Hero.

That being said, Blizzard hasn't mentioned anything official regarding the release of the new skins coming to the title. However, one can expect the leaks to be partly true as such skin-based rumors have been correct previously.

New leak suggests Kiriko gear coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battlepass

The aforementioned Twitter user has already leaked a product image that is likely to be the Kiriko skin to come to Overwatch 2. It showcases the spectacular design of the upcoming skin for the Japanese Hero, Kiriko.

The cosmetic features a design that is highly inspired by Japanese culture and fits the character's origin. Players can expect this skin to be a Battlepass reward. However, it is unclear as of now if this piece of cosmetic will be a premium tier reward or if they will be able to claim it for free from the Battlepass.

When are the leaked skins possibly coming to Overwatch 2?

Season 3 will likely introduce the skins mentioned in the leaker's tweets. As Season 2 nears its end, readers are already excited to see what Blizzard has in store.

With many planned updates and changes making their way into the game, new lines of cosmetics will also undoubtedly be a part of the famous title.

