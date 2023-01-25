Overwatch 2 is set to introduce numerous new changes and updates to the popular Heroes Roadhog and Brigitte. The rework of these two characters is among the most eagerly anticipated updates. Fans of the game have been awaiting word on these changes, as well as their arrival.

The latest Overwatch 2 update primarily focussed on nerfing Roadhog. The character was deemed overpowered, resulting in major nerfs from the developers impacting both his Chain Hook and Scrap Gun abilities.

Brigitte, on the other hand, has received several waves of nerfs in the past, rendering her too weak for the current meta. Fans have gone as far as calling her one of the "worst support" characters.

Everything fans need to know about Roadhog and Brigitte rework in Overwatch 2

Though no exact timeline was specified, Roadhog will get a "slight rework" in a future update. Today's changes are not the previously teased tweaks.



clips.twitch.tv/SolidBreakable… Roadhog is set to receive new utility to his kit in #Overwatch2 Though no exact timeline was specified, Roadhog will get a "slight rework" in a future update. Today's changes are not the previously teased tweaks. Roadhog is set to receive new utility to his kit in #Overwatch2 🐽Though no exact timeline was specified, Roadhog will get a "slight rework" in a future update. Today's changes are not the previously teased tweaks.🎬 clips.twitch.tv/SolidBreakable… https://t.co/BxWojRspMd

As revealed by Overwatch 2's Lead Hero Designer, Alec Dawson, Roadhog is set to receive a new utility to his current kit. However, no details about this change have been revealed as of yet.

Apart from his Take a Breather and Whole Hog abilities, Roadhog possesses two utilities in his kit - Scrap Gun and Chain Hook. As mentioned earlier, both received major nerfs in the latest update.

However, adding another utility to his kit will certainly affect the playability of the character and potentially alter his position in the current meta.

As these changes require new VFX and art considerations, Alec Dawson says they will not make it into Season 3.



clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeOilyVe… Brigitte's Rework is likely to release in #Overwatch2 Season 4As these changes require new VFX and art considerations, Alec Dawson says they will not make it into Season 3. Brigitte's Rework is likely to release in #Overwatch2 Season 4 As these changes require new VFX and art considerations, Alec Dawson says they will not make it into Season 3. 🎬 clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeOilyVe… https://t.co/8V2YitjanE

Brigitte is no stranger to nerfs. She has received numerous nerfs in previous patches that not only made her weak in the game but also less popular among the fans. Currently, at the bottom of the Support Hero tier list, Brigitte is set to receive major changes in future Overwatch 2 updates to revive her.

As Alec Dawson revealed, the Hero will receive a significant rework, which will also involve the character getting a new Ultimate ability. Her current Ultimate ability is called "Rally," which enables her to move quickly and provide all her nearby teammates with overhealth that lasts until exhausted by enemies.

When will Roadhog and Brigitte rework arrive?

As of right now, there is no confirmation on the Roadhog rework. According to Alec Dawson, developers will need more time to add a new utility to the character's current kit. Fans expect Roadhog rework to arrive in Season 3 of Overwatch 2, which is expected to go live on February 7, 2023.

Brigitte's rework has been confirmed to not arrive with Season 3. Alec Dawson mentioned that the rework, along with the new Ultimate ability, will require VFX and other major art design choices. Her changes are scheduled for Season 4, which is expected to arrive in April.

That's all about Roadhog and Brigitte's rework. Currently, the developers have kept their fans in the dark by not revealing any major insights into the upcoming changes.

But for now, players can be sure that the Roadhog and Brigitte rework will have the potential to alter the game's meta.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

