Overwatch 2 patch official notes (January 24): Massive Roadhog nerfs, tweaks to Sojourn, and Kiriko

Overwatch 2 is getting another patch update today, January 24, 2023, which will be introducing a fair number of changes to some of the more problematic heroes in the game.
One of the biggest highlights of the patch will ht the massive nerfs that will be making their way to Roadhog. The hero has been a big problem to deal with in recent weeks, where he was able to one-shot most players after landing a Chain Hook.
The developers will now be looking to tone him down considerably, and when talking about the nerfs they mentioned,
“These changes aim to reduce the frustration of dying in one shot immediately after being hooked and pulled by Roadhog. Chain Hook is still a powerful utility to forcibly reposition enemy players, so it will still often lead to eliminations. Its effectiveness will now be more dependent on specific hero matchups and how the hooked target is able to respond.”
Apart from Roadhog, there will be a considerable amount of tweaks coming to Sojourn, Kiriko as well as Orisa. These will be minor nerfs to their kit which will be looking to balance their overall impact in the game.
Overwatch 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard's official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights
Overwatch 2 patch official notes (January 24)
1) Tank
Orisa
Fortify
- Health bonus reduced from 125 to 75
Roadhog
Chain Hook
- Impact damage reduced from 30 to 5
- The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled increased from 3 to 4 meters
Scrap Gun
- Damage per pellet reduced from 6.6 to 6
- Recovery time reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds
- Reload time reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds
- Maximum ammo increased from 5 to 6
2) Damage
Sojourn
Railgun
- Energy gain is no longer based on damage done by primary fire. Each primary fire hit against an enemy player now grants 5 energy
- Primary fire damage per projectile reduced from 10 to 9
3) Support
Kiriko
Healing Ofuda
- Recovery time increased from 0.85 to 1 second
4) Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed an issue with the "Winged Sandals’ weapon charm’s ‘How to Unlock’ text
- Adjusted footstep audio mixing to make enemy footsteps more audible
Heroes
Lucio
- Fixed an issue with Lucio’s Hermes skin exhibiting incorrect physics
Reinhardt
- Fixed an issue with Reinhardt’s Hammer appearing deformed during the Sweethardt emote
Sojourn
- Fixed an issue where Sojourn’s Cyber Detective Skin would fail to load
Wrecking Ball
- Fixed an issue with Adaptive Shield where it could be incorrectly applied before the cooldown was complete