Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s leading first-person shooter (FPS) title in the hero-shooter genre. Hanzo is one of the game's most lethal characters, using a rudimentary bow and arrow on the battlefield. However, the hero is fragile by himself and requires assistance throughout the match to perform.

Overwatch 2 is a team game that can only be won with good synergy. The squad's composition can decide when introducing a proper balance between support, attack, and defense. However, player proficiency also plays a significant role in skirmishes to fulfill the hero’s responsibilities.

This article will outline the best heroes to pair with Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Most effective duos for Hanzo in Overwatch 2

Blizzard has been upfront about introducing hero changes and other adjustments via forums and official announcements. The developers consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback before implementing new patches. Overwatch 2 is live with its Season 3 update and received mid-seasonal patches with a few tweaks.

Hanzo’s abilities

Here is a list of Hanzo’s abilities alongside a brief description.

Storm Bow: Hanzo uses a bow and arrows to inflict lethal damage on enemy heroes. It can be drawn to hit longer shots.

Storm Arrows: Activate to fire five arrows consecutively and can bounce off of map structures. The arrows deal reduced damage.

Sonic Arrow: Fire to temporarily reveal all enemy positions in a small radius.

Lunge: Hanzo can perform a second jump mid-air. It can be used to evade and reposition.

Dragonstrike (Ultimate): Fire an arrow to launch the Twin dragons in a straight line toward the crosshair. It passes through enemies and deals damage.

Wall Climb (Passive): Hanzo can climb up on walls and attain a height advantage.

Best duos with Hanzo

Hanzo players are generally more skilled in aiming and predicting where the enemy heroes will move. Proficiency in this character’s ability kit can allow players to output enormous damage in a single round itself. However, the hero is balanced as he is an easy target and cannot survive an ambush.

Here is a list of the most efficient duos to score victories with Hanzo.

1) Mercy

Overwatch 2 Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy is one of the staple characters in the entire support roster. With her damage buff ability, she can assist Hanzo players in dealing more damage and surviving longer on the battlefield. When paired together, Mercy and Hanzo can be a lethal combination, capable of taking down even the toughest opponents.

2) Zarya

Zarya is one of the most annoying tank characters in Overwatch 2. With her energy barrier shield, she can protect Hanzo by absorbing incoming damage and using it to increase her damage output. This shield can be a powerful tool for protecting Hanzo from enemy attacks. Her ultimate ability can also be combined with Hanzo to wipe out all the trapped enemy heroes.

3) D.VA

Overwatch 2 D.VA (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.VA is a mobile tank that can utilize the mech to shield many projectiles. Hanzo players can take advantage of D.Va's defense matrix by positioning themselves behind her, allowing them to fight without worrying about taking damage. This Overwatch 2 duo is especially deadly in choke points as both can simultaneously combine their ultimates and effectively eliminate all unfortunate enemies in the area.

4) Orisa

In the most recent patch of Season 3, Orisa was nerfed as part of the hero adjustments. However, the hero can still control the match's pace with a compatible damage dealer on her side. Hanzo can deter enemies from targeting her while benefiting from her ability to push back enemy heroes and keep them at a distance. Hanzo players can combine Dragonstrike with Orisa’s ultimate to deal massive damage.

5) Ana

Overwatch 2 Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a support hero who uses a modified sniper rifle to aid her allies and damage the enemy team. When playing alongside Hanzo, she can provide support from the backline by healing him and using her biotic grenade to apply anti-heal on enemy heroes, making it easier for Hanzo to secure kills. Ana can also toss her biotic grenade toward Hanzo to save him from near-death situations or apply her ultimate ability to him, reducing incoming damage and making him a more formidable opponent on the battlefield.

Several combinations can be made while playing Overwatch 2. Mastering heroes can help players create new team compositions to dominate the battlefield. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more duo compositions.

