How old is D.VA in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features all the heroes in its prequel title and even picks up from where the original narrative left off. And every hero's backstory in the game provides a great deal of depth and personality to their character.

D.Va is one of the most aggressive yet resilient heroes that can utilize a multitude of abilities to inflict damage, block incoming projectiles, and even nuke enemies if required. This highly versatile hero can be ejected out of the armored suit when it takes massive damage and drops below operational health. The hero is a young genius and savior of her own region who has the player base wondering about her exact age.

Let us look at the backstory of D.Va and determine the age of this highlighted hero.

D.Va's age in Overwatch 2 is 19

A total of three hero categories are available to choose from in Overwatch 2, and they are Tank, Damage, and Support. D.Va belongs to the tank category of heroes and features a useful array of different abilities that can be used to protect the team and exert pressure against the opposition.

D.Va's lore

D.Va is a 19-year-old adult who quickly took the spotlight after she defeated several enemies with the help of the mech. Her young age and extensive battle experience might look odd, but this is what makes her such a famous hero in the story.

According to Overwatch 2 lore, D.Va is described as a former pro gamer who also has innate fighting skills due to heightened decision-making skills as well as a clear presence of mind. She pilots a unique mech with great skills and utilizes its different abilities to protect her homeland. D.VA originally hails from MEKA Base, Busan, South Korea, which also serves as the main base.

More on D.Va

D.Va depends on her mech to fight against enemies. It can shoot out a continuous barrage of bullets, a swarm of missiles, a defense mechanism to negate incoming projectiles, and a short-duration airborne capability. Here is a detailed list of all her abilities with a short description.

Fusion Cannon - Primary fire weapon of D.Va that can shoot out short-range bullets.

- Primary fire weapon of D.Va that can shoot out short-range bullets. Light Gun - This is the primary weapon that the hero uses after ejecting out of the mech.

- This is the primary weapon that the hero uses after ejecting out of the mech. Boosters - The mech can go airborne and maneuver for a while with the boosters

- The mech can go airborne and maneuver for a while with the boosters Defense Matrix - Blocks in incoming projectiles from the opposing team.

- Blocks in incoming projectiles from the opposing team. Micro Missiles - D.Va can launch several missiles toward the crosshair position.

- D.Va can launch several missiles toward the crosshair position. Eject - When the mech drops to 0 health points, D.Va ejects out as her mech falls apart.

- When the mech drops to 0 health points, D.Va ejects out as her mech falls apart. Self Destruct - D.Va can rig her mech to automatically self-destruct and inflict large amounts of damage on enemy heroes in the vicinity.

- D.Va can rig her mech to automatically self-destruct and inflict large amounts of damage on enemy heroes in the vicinity. Call Mech - D.Va can use an alternate ultimate ability that calls down another mech via aerial drop.

So far, everything concludes the most accurate age of D.Va in Overwatch 2, according to the game's own lore. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and hero mastery guides.

Poll : 0 votes