10 best D.Va skins in Overwatch 2 (2024)

Tank mains in Overwatch 2 may want the best D.Va skins since she is a powerhouse on the battlefield and also an iconic character within the Overwatch universe. The recent balance updates in OW2 have supercharged tank heroes, and this unit is leading the charge. D.Va's punishing twin cannons, clutch Defense Matrix, and map-dominating Boosters make her a force to be reckoned with.

A popular character because of her capabilities, she has some of the best cosmetics that allow players to showcase their fandom for this beloved hero. This article will list the best D.Va skins in the game that players can equip in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best D.Va skins in 2024

1) Academy D.Va

Academy D.Va is one of the best D.Va skins (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Academy D.Va is one of the best D.Va skins in Overwatch 2. This is a legendary item and features her in a school uniform with a matching pink and white color scheme for her mech. The mech also has several school-themed details, such as a letterman jacket and a graduation cap antenna.

Academy D.Va was released as part of the D.Va Anniversary Bundle, which cost 2,400 Overwatch Coins. Though the collection is no longer available, this skin can be purchased separately for 1,500 Overwatch Coins from the Overwatch Hero Gallery.

2) Infinite Ace D.Va

Infinite Ace is one of the best D.Va skins (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike some of the legendary skins with more dramatic changes, epic skins provide a distinct look without a complete overhaul. As such, Infinite Ace is one of the best D.Va skins in Overwatch 2.

Black is dominant as the base color, complemented by red and gray, and both the character and her mech's colors match.

This epic skin was first released during the Overwatch 2 Season 3 in the Starter Pack Bundle and the Ultimate Pass Bundle. It can be purchased for 1,000 Overwatch Coins from the Overwatch Hero Gallery.

3) B.Va D.Va

B.Va (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

B.Va D.Va is a legendary skin that showcases the hero in a Bee-themed attire. She transforms into a buzzing menace, resembling a bee, with this cosmetic in use. The skin gives her a black and yellow suit.

D.Va's gun features a bee charm. Her mech has a stinger on its back, and there are spikes on her attire that accompany the aesthetic.

This skin can be purchased for 1,000 Overwatch Coins from the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery.

4) Shin-Ryeong D.Va

Shin-Ryeong (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Shin-Ryeong D.Va is a legendary item in Overwatch 2. This is one of the best D.Va skins because it features her as an untamed fox girl with six elegant tails on her back. Her fusion cannons are adorned with glittering candles, adding an eerie touch to the cosmetic. Her Boosters feature stone lanterns, enhancing this skin’s mystical vibe.

Players can acquire the Shin-Ryeong skin by purchasing the Shin-Ryeong Bundle for 2,000 Overwatch Coins, or they can get it separately for 1,500 Overwatch Coins.

5) Black Cat D.Va

Black Cat (Image via Mark Hoo/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Black Cat features D.Va with long, blonde hair and adorable cat ears. Her mech gets a heart-shaped emblem that reads "Cat Force," a set of cat ears on top, and a mechanical tail on the back. The overall aesthetic of the skin is playful and mysterious.

Among the best D.Va skins, Black Cat can be purchased in the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery for 1,000 Overwatch coins.

6) Police Officer D.Va

Police Officer (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Police Officer is one of the best D.Va skins in Overwatch 2 because it features the hero as a police officer. She wears a sleek police uniform, complete with a cap and a badge. Her mech features police lights, sirens, and a Police emblem. It looks like a robot equivalent of a cop car.

Players can unlock Police Officer Legendary D.Va skin by purchasing it for 1,000 Overwatch Coins either through the Officer D.Va Bundle or individually via the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery.

7) Gentle Tokki Fuchsia

Gentle Tokki Fuchsia (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Gentle Tokki Fuchisa was part of a collaboration with the popular eyewear brand Gentle Monster. This skin features a pink color scheme with white accents that create a flashy appearance. The cosmetic likely incorporates design elements inspired by Gentle Monster's brand aesthetic.

This Legendary skin shares a striking resemblance to the EDM D.Va cosmetic that came with the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Season One and can be obtained for 1,900 Overwatch Coins.

8) Lemon-Lime D.Va

Lemon-Lime is among the best D.Va skins (Image via JUST ICE/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Lemon-Lime is an Epic skin that features D.Va in a citrus color scheme. This cosmetic gives her a lemon-yellow outfit, with her mech boasting a vibrant green. This is a simple yet vibrant skin that makes the character look unique.

Lemon-Lime D.Va is cost-effective and can be purchased for 75 Overwatch coins in the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery. Epic skins like this one provide a good middle ground by providing noticeable customization options without the highest price tag.

9) Junebug D.Va

Junebug D.Va (Image via CyFyGG/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Junebug D.Va is featured in a battle-themed mech suit. Her attire is a golden costume that matches the playful and vibrant vibe of this skin. Junebug is a popular choice for players who enjoy unique and eye-catching character designs.

Junebug D.Va skin was part of the Nerf This D.Va Bundle, which was released for 1,500 Overwatch Coins. This collection is not available anymore. However, you can purchase the cosmetic for 1,000 Overwatch coins from the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery.

10) Junker D.Va

Junker (Image via OgreJoe/YouTube, Blizzard Entertainment)

Junker D.Va reimagines her as a Junkyard Hero. Her mech suit is fitted with spare parts and features rust. The skin has a rugged, post-apocalyptic aesthetic and puts the hero in a patched-up outfit.

Junker is a legendary D.Va skin that can be unlocked by purchasing it for 1,000 Overwatch coins from the Overwatch 2 Hero Gallery.

If you're looking for more Overwatch 2 guides, please check out the articles below:

10 best Genji skins in Overwatch 2 II 10 best Tracer skins in Overwatch 2 II Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins II Overwatch 2 Competitive Rework II heroes to duo with Illari || Overwatch 2 Moira mythic skin || Jade hero weapons || Season 9 Competitive Rework