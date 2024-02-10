Overwatch 2 Competitive rework explained

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 is set to bring forth a brand-new Competitive rework to the game. The previous system provided with the Competitive playlist was quite lackluster and has been a topic of hot criticism in the community for the first eight Seasons. Lacking transparency, the previous generation of Competitive in OW2 provided no insight into your progress with regard to ranking up, down, or staying in the same rank parameters.

The developers promise that the upcoming system will provide the community with a deeper insight into their win/loss trajectory, and provide accurate predictions regarding their upscale or downscale in rank concerning their performance. This, and other aspects, make the Competitive rework one of the most attractive features of Season 9.

For a detailed brief on this system, read below.

What's new in Overwatch 2's Competitive rework?

The newest Competitive rework in Overwatch 2 finally gives the community a transparent display of their progress on the community ladder. With each win, loss, or draw, you will be able to see the specific changes to your Skill Rating.

There was no previous system of tracking Skill Rating. Players had to gamble on a possible upgrade or downgrade based on their 5-win track or 20-loss track in the Competitive playlist.

However, with the newest update, there will be a trackbar that will continuously track your progress across the competitive ladder. Numerous prompts are provided in this system, offering an accurate read on your progress.

After the end of every match, you will see a progress bar showcasing the changes to your Skill Rating as a result of winning or losing a match. Green will highlight a positive change, while red will track the decline in your Skill Rating.

As displayed in the X post by @OWCavalry above, numerous prompts showcase whether players have gained or lost their Skill Rating. Moreover, maintaining win streaks will provide a great boost to your progress, while staying on a losing streak might strip off extra points from your progress bar.

Last but not least, to implement this massive Competitive rework, players will have a clean slate with the launch of the new Season. Similar to completing placements in Season 1 of Overwatch 2, you have to finish 10 Competitive placement matches to start your Competitive journey.

After receiving a rank with the 10th match, the Competitive Rework will come into action, providing you with a detailed description of your progress in real time.

