How to unlock Mauga in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is here, and players are hyped as Mauga has finally stepped in to fill his role as a Tank in the game. With Mauga, OW2's Season 8: Call of the Hunt has brought forth numerous changes to the state of Hero balancing, added a plethora of new cosmetics, and, above all, confirmed the resurgence of popular modes, such as Winter Wonderland, in the game.

With Mauga's arrival, the age-old question of how to unlock surfaces yet again. To get a detailed brief on the Hero's kit and the easiest way to unlock him, read below.

How to unlock Mauga in Overwatch 2 - Abilities, class, and more explained

Mauga, the grand icon of Samoa, is finally here to dominate over the battlegrounds of Overwatch 2. Part of the Tank class, Mauga has a beefy health pool, the potential to deal incredible amounts of damage, and, above all, a great ability to shut and counter numerous enemy ultimate abilities.

A detailed guide on unlocking him will be provided below.

Unlocking Mauga in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Considering the fact that Mauga is the highlight of the new Season, this Hero can only be instantaneously unlocked by purchasing the premium segment of the Season 8 Battle Pass for a price of $10.

Players who seek to do so without consorting to any micro-transactions in the game can do so by completing their daily and weekly challenges and grinding through the Battle Pass till it reaches Tier 45. Upon doing so, players will finally get their hands on the new Hero in Season 8.

All abilities of Mauga in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Here is a list of Mauga's abilities with a brief description of their functions:

Incendiary Chaingun: His primary fire (left-click) fires an assault of incendiary bullets that deal burn damage on continuous impact.

His primary fire (left-click) fires an assault of incendiary bullets that deal burn damage on continuous impact. Volatile Chaingun: His secondary fire (right-click) is a great supplementary addition that deals critical damage to enemies who have been inflicted with burn damage.

His secondary fire (right-click) is a great supplementary addition that deals critical damage to enemies who have been inflicted with burn damage. Overrun: Using this ability, Mauga can charge forward, knocking around any enemy in front of them. Further, he stomps on the ground, causing a knockback effect and dealing damage. Mauga remains immune to crowd-control abilities while using Overrun.

Using this ability, Mauga can charge forward, knocking around any enemy in front of them. Further, he stomps on the ground, causing a knockback effect and dealing damage. Mauga remains immune to crowd-control abilities while using Overrun. Cardiac Overdrive: With this ability to live, all allies near Mauga generate health and also take reduced damage.

With this ability to live, all allies near Mauga generate health and also take reduced damage. Cage Fight: Mauga traps himself and all enemies caught in his ultimate inside a dome. He has unlimited ammo during this encounter.

Hero Class

Mauga is part of Overwatch 2's growing Tank roster. Naturally, he is granted the general Tank passive, which allows him to withstand knockback from enemy abilities. Furthermore, he has an additional passive ability, "Berserker," which allows Mauga to generate temporary Overhealth while dealing critical damage to enemies.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.