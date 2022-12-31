Overwatch 2 player discovers a hidden gameplay secret about D.VA

Overwatch 2 has been out as a free-to-play experience for a little over a couple of months, so players are still discovering new details.

This includes a recent discovery by YouTuber KarQ regarding the passive ability of Tank class character D.VA. Whether intentional or a bug, many aspects of the popular online FPS game have been tweaked and updated since launch.

This in particular looks to fall under the latter. Here's what you need to know about this newly unearthed detail.

Overwatch 2's D.VA seems to have her Tank passive ability active even outside of the mech

In the latest hero shooter from developer Blizzard, characters fall under three categories: Tank, DPS and Support. The former, which D.VA belongs, has the passive bonus of receiving reduced knockback from enemies.

This means that in Overwatch 2, moves (like Ashe's Coach Gun ability) will not push away Tanks as far as the other classes. This makes logical sense since Tanks, as their name suggests, are bulky and, well, tanky characters.

In the case of D.VA, after sustaining enough damage, the mech will break apart, ejecting the human pilot. Armed with just a pistol, she is fairly vulnerable until her mech returns to her via charging the Ultimate meter.

In this solo "Pilot" form, KarQ noticed that her knockback resilience persists. This was tested using Lucio with his Soundwave ability on a Tracer (one of the DPS class heroes) and Pilot D.VA, and the former landed further away than the latter.

This seems unintentional, as technically she is no longer a Tank for the temporary duration without her mech. Regardless of the cause, this does make the otherwise squishy character resilient in some manner.

This would keep her from being pushed back into environmental assets or into pits to some extent. Whether or not Blizzard takes note of this and proceeds to fix it remains to be seen.

What is Overwatch 2 about?

Successor to the 2016 rendition, this sequel offers a more refined version of the same hero shooter formula fans loved. Players compete against each other in 5v5 battles across different game modes.

It features a varied cast of characters, each with different abilities, playstyles, and even ethnicities. Given the surprisingly in-depth lore that the franchise's universe has, the latter is no surprise.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play experience on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A paid single-player (in other words, PvE) component is launching next year for all platforms too, which is a first for the series.

