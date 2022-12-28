Best Orisa counters in Overwatch 2 (Season 2)

Overwatch 2's metagame has seen many changes throughout the period it has been out in the market. However, one of the returning Tanks, Orisa, continues to dominate the battlefield.

She specializes in pushing past opposition to corner and crush them. With abilities like Javelin Spin, Fortify, and Energy Javelin, she can split enemy ranks while boasting insane survivability.

She becomes even more dangerous when accompanied by a good Support that can keep her health up. As such, Orisa is the go-to for many Tank players in Overwatch 2. Given her excellent performance in combat, players might be wondering what characters they should pick to counter her.

5 Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Orisa's moveset and playstyle

1) Widowmaker

Given Orisa's Tank nature, characters that can attack from afar while hitting hard at the same time are the go-to counters for her. Widowmaker excels in this mission thanks to her incredibly powerful hits that can oneshot any non-Tank heroes — against Orisa, that's a little over two fully charged hits.

Snipers in general make for effective measures in preventing the Tank from dominating. They can quite literally gain higher ground due to movesets (like Widow's grappling hook) that allow scaling vertical areas like roooftops, where Orisa cannot each.

The easiest way to take her down is through her modestly large hitbox (especially on the head compared to other Tanks), and Widow can make quick work of her in no time. Other long-range characters like Hanzo can work well too.

2) Sojourn

One of the best DPS characters in Overwatch 2, Sojourn is a no-brainer when going up against Orisa. While her Railgun's normal fire should be reason enough for any poor soul finding themselves in her crosshair, her alt-fire completes the job by acting as a "delete opponent" button.

Attacking foes with standard projectiles fills up the railgun's charge and at 100, it can wipe out big chunks of enemies' health, including Tanks. Throw in her area-of-effect Disruptor Shot, which deals damage-over-time for foes caught in its radius, and the poor "horse" could find herself on the losing end.

3) Zarya

Another amazing Tank in the game, Zarya's attacking beam from her Particle Cannon is the key to victory here. It can damage Orisa through her protective Javelin Spin, and the former's self-shield (using Particle Barrier) should help absorb attacks from the quadpedal tank.

Another advantage Zarya has is that her energy beam gains more damage when her Barrier is hit by enemy projectiles. So, players can double down on the offense and be defensive at the same time. However, they should be vary of the downtime between Barrier cooldowns as that is a good window for Orisa to push against Zarya.

4) Bastion

Overwatch 2's bubbly robot is a neat little beast in its own right, despite a massive hitbox and a lack of general manuverability. Bastion's Assault Mode can melt Tanks easily, thanks to its incredibly high fire rate, especially when the opponent is kept occupied by other allies.

The Assault configuration also grants the hero 20% reduction to damage taken, which should help with tanking Orisa's own projectiles. Although she can counter the former's attacks with Javelin Spin, players can wait for the defensive move to finish and then unload.

They can perhaps chuck the Tactical Grenade for good measure to ensure Orisa is finished off, especially if she uses Fortify to gain extra tenporary heath.

5) Zenyatta

We haven't talked about Supports as counters in Overwatch 2 yet and yes, they can be crucial in making or breaking a game. Some can even help deal with tanks like Orisa, such as Zenyatta.

He deals pretty good damage for a support-focused hero, and his Orb of Discord makes it so that the target takes increased damage. Chuck one at Orisa and she will go down in no time, particularly with the allies' help. However, his own charged projectiles can help whittle down her health easily.

That is all players need to know to counter Orisa in Overwatch 2.

