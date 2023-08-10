Overwatch 2 A-7000 Wargod Ana skin: How to get, customizations, and more

The highly anticipated Season 6 of Overwatch 2, named “Invasion,” is finally underway. With the arrival of the new A-7000 Wargod Ana Mythic skin, the community is overwhelmed by the complete makeover of the character and its customizations. Multiple variants of this skin can be obtained after grinding to particular levels via Premium Battle Pass worth 1000 Overwatch coins.

The concept of Mythic skin was first introduced to Overwatch 2 during the Battle Pass of Season 1. Since there is only one Mythic Hero skin added per season, it makes them extremely rare.

Genji was the first Hero to receive the Mythic skin named Cyber Demon in the first season of the Battle Pass. Following this, Junker Queen also received a Mythic skin named Zeus Junker Queen, while Kiriko got Amaterasu Kiriko skin in Season 3.

The next season brought Galactic Emperor Sigma, followed by the introduction of Adventurer Tracer in Season 5. Finally, Ana was given the privilege of the Mythic skin in season 6, “Invasion” of Overwatch 2.

Everything Overwatch 2 players should know about A-7000 Wargod Ana skin

The only way to get the Mythic skin is by grinding through the Battle Pass. Until Season 4, players had to grind to Tier 80 of the Battle Pass to get the taste of that extremely rare skin. The developers did, however, make some minor changes in the last season. After working their way up to Tier 41, players could obtain the base variant of the Ana skin. This is followed by the second variant, available in Tier 61, and the last and final version in Tier 80 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Prior to the end of Season 6, those who successfully accomplish Tier 80 will receive not only the Mythic skin but also the A-7000 Wargod player icon and ‘Alas’ Spray.

According to Lore, The A-7000 Wargod is an unsuccessful attempt at recreating a specific soldier’s consciousness in a robotic body. The soldier’s memories have tainted the unit’s data banks as a result of it gaining her barbarity and expertise.

The developers introduced three Armored variants of the A-7000 Wargod Ana skin. Players can obtain two weapon skins, three armor sets, and three color schemes to get along with the skin. They can make numerous variations of the Mythic Ana skin using these available combinations.

The base variant reminds us of Warframe skins, while the second one contains Cyclops Omnic eyes. The final variant looks like wavy hair with two eyes. And as per the color variants, we get to see three iterations. The base skin contains White/Purple, while the second variant boasts Red/Black. The final variant bears a skin with a Cream/Beige color combination in Overwatch 2.

The A-7000 Wargod Ana skin is appealing to all the Support mains and looks stunning with its multiple customization options. It perfectly matches the Season 6 Omnic theme of the Battle Pass. Alongside this Mythic Ana skin, developers introduced a lot more content, like new flashpoint maps named Suravasa and New Junk City. A fresh support Hero named ‘Illari’ also has been introduced in the scene, and its launch event is now live.

Season 6 of Overwatch 2 is finally live and is available to download on PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.